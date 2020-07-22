Trump says Biden has 'obligation' to take a cognitive test, presidency requires 'stamina' and 'mental health'

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel, President Trump boasted about his cognitive test performance and said presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should take the test.

“In a way he has an obligation to,” Trump said, adding that the presidency requires “stamina” and "mental health.”

Trump said he took the test to prove to the media that he was fit to serve in the presidency after reports supposedly questioning his cognitive ability. Trump has used the argument that Biden is too old to run for president as a cornerstone strategy in his presidential campaign against the former vice president.

“Because I can tell you President Xi [Jingpn of China] is sharp, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is sharp, [Turksih President Recep] Erdogan is sharp, you don’t have any non-sharp people that you’re dealing with,” Trump told Siegel.

Trump also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the virus as “the plague,” and pointed to what he says are improving death rates, saying “you see the death numbers really looking much better.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not said that mortality rates are improving; instead, it has warned that as infection rates are still on the rise, the U.S. can expect to see more deaths.

“Mortality attributed to COVID-19 decreased compared to last week but is currently above the epidemic threshold and will likely increase as additional death certificates are processed,” according to the CDC’s Key Updates, which were analyzed last week.

Trump said that he had lost five, possibly six people close to him because of the coronavirus, including real estate mogul Stanley Chera, who died on April 11 at age 77 due complications caused by the virus.

The president backtracked on previous remarks he had made comparing the coronavirus to the flu, saying he hasn’t ever known someone to die of the flu.

“When people like to compare it to the flu, it’s interesting because I see the flu numbers and they’re very bad, but when I look at flu numbers and I look at… I never lost anybody to the flu,” Trump said, adding: “I never remember anybody saying, 'Well he had the flu and he died.'”

Siegel congratulated the president on the announcement that the U.S. has placed a near $2 billion order with pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump said, given the choice, he’d rather more heavily invest in therapeutics than vaccines.

“I’d love to walk into a hospital and give everybody something and they start walking out in two days, that’s what I’d like,” Trump said. “Vaccine is very good longer term.”

The president also said that he is positive the U.S. will beat the coronavirus, adding that eventually, the disease will “disappear.”

“I say it’s going to disappear... I think we can knock it out before it disappears, that’s what I want,” Trump said. “With time you’re going to beat it.”