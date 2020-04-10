Trump, Jim Acosta wish each other 'Happy Easter' during Oval Office encounter

President Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta wished each other a Happy Easter at the White House on Friday, taking an apparent break from the combativeness of their previous exchanges.

Acosta had asked Trump what he wanted to tell churches about the possibility of having Easter services amid the coronavirus pandemic. After Trump indicated Acosta could ask him that question at the forthcoming task force briefing, the reporter told the president: "Thanks. Happy Easter."

"You too," Trump responded. "Happy Easter everybody."

Trump and Acosta have a long history of testy exchanges, with the president repeatedly calling Acosta "fake news."

The White House revoked Acosta's press pass in November 2018 after he tried to push away the hand of an intern who was attempting to grab the microphone from him.

CNN sued and the White House eventually restored Acosta's press pass.

Last year, Acosta released a book titled "Enemy of the People," one of Trump's favorite phrases to describe certain media outlets. The book was subtitled: "A Dangerous Time to tell the Truth in America."