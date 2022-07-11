Trump's Alaska rally signals chilly electoral prospects for Democrats' 'weak bench': Nunes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump continues to draw crowds and rack up primary election endorsement wins as far from the Beltway as Alaska, as Democrats face the prospect of a premature "lame duck" president leading a "weak bench" of successors, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told Fox News.

Nunes, R-Calif. and president of Trump Media & Technology Group, said Monday on "The Story" the prospect of a Biden re-election bid continues to wane as Democrats anonymously question his personal faculties amid regular gaffes and mistakes.

He noted Trump drew a large crowd in Anchorage, the Last Frontier's largest city, where several top Trump-endorsed Republicans are seeking either election or re-election this fall.

Trump has endorsed 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to succeed the late Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving GOP House member in history who died in April.

In one of the more high-profile endorsements, Trump chose to support primary candidate Kelly Tshibaka against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska -- whom the ex-president declared a "RINO," and "worse than a Democrat" at the rally.

He also endorsed Gov. Mike Dunleavy for re-election.

"I think [Trump] has been pretty clear that his goal is – one, get good candidates across the country and you see him doing that," Nunes said. "I mean, that's the first time I think he's ever been in Alaska up there, making sure that we get somebody good on the ballot."

Nunes said that besides the large crowd in Anchorage, many more supporters tuned in online from the Lower 48.

"It's really incredible what President Trump is doing. And I think he's been pretty clear with the American people he wants to help the Republicans get good candidates win the House back when the Senate back, and then he wants to make sure that his health is good. And I think that's what he's most concerned about," he said, amid questions about both Biden's and Trump's advanced age.

Nunes said Biden is already being abandoned by his party, whom he claimed is simply deciding whether to make him a "lame duck" before or after the midterm elections, as leading Democrats such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have been floated as potential successors.

The heir apparent, historically speaking, would be Vice President Harris, but Nunes pointed to her own unpopularity.

"They've got a big problem. Their bench is very, very weak," he said. "And I think it will be up to President Trump if he wants to run, he'll win the Republican primary and then he'll go have to go out and convince the American people that his vision and his record when he was president is one that we want to go back to."