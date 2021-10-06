Expand / Collapse search
Arlington, Texas high school student describes 'chaotic' scene after shooting at school

18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins identified as suspected shooter

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Texas high school student describes ‘chaotic’ shooting on scene

Timberview High School student Maria Shorunke tells Fox News she was in a ‘state of shock’ over Texas shooting, as students are being evacuated from building.

A Texas high school student spoke with Fox News Channel Wednesday while on the scene of a shooting that injured four people, including three students in Arlington.

Maria Shorunke, a Timberview High School student, told breaking news anchor Trace Gallagher that the scene was "chaotic" and she was unaware whether there was a drill or an actual emergency occurring.

"I didn’t know what was going on, if people were hurt, if this was actually real, or if it was going on at another school," Shorunke said while traveling on a bus to the nearby performing arts center, which has been designated as a parent reunification point. 

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING INJURES 4, SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE, ARLINGTON POLICE SAY

Students could be heard speaking loudly on the bus in the background of the phone call.

"It’s very chaotic. Over social media, my friends are texting me all over the place and they’re telling me that people are dead or people are shot. And I just, I didn’t know what to do," Shorunke added.

The shooting reportedly took place around 9:30 am local time.

Massive police response to Texas high school shooting Video

Earlier, police confirmed they were on the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School, and its officers were carrying out a "methodical search" and working closely with ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives), the Mansfield Independent School District, which has its own police department, the Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, and other agencies.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who has been taken into custody after fleeing the scene. 

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who is Black. Police say he likely fled the scene in a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. Authorities say the shooting happened as a result of a fight and a total of four people were hurt. Investigators "believe" two of the injured were gunshot victims. Three victims were students, and one was older, possibly a teacher. 

Authorities say the shooting happened as a result of a fight and a total of four people were hurt. 

Investigators "believe" two of the injured were gunshot victims. Three victims were students, and one was older, possibly a teacher. 

Shorunke said that she did not know Simpkins personally, but had run across him before in school. 

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.