Stirewalt: Democrats hone in on 'question that matters most in every election' at DNC

The Democratic National Convention is targeting blue-collar and rural workers in the Midwest after alienating them in the 2016 election, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt said Wednesday.

"You know, the question that matters most in every election when you get down to it...is that this person cares about people like me," Stirewalt told "Bill Hemmer Reports."

SANDERS WARNS BIDEN MUST DO MORE TO WOO WORKING CLASS

"Hillary Clinton lost on that question to Donald Trump," he explained.

Now, Democrats are determined "not to lose on that question again by [claiming] empathy, empathy, empathy, empathy, empathy," Stirewalt said.

Empathy appeared to be a running theme during the first night of the four-day convention, during which former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday accused President Trump's White House of operating in "chaos" and without "empathy" as she urged voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden.

Democrats, hoping to resonate with the blue-collar base, argue that "Joe Biden is a blue-collar guy from a rustbelt state and that he cares about working-class voters and will have their interests front and center," Stirewalt said.

The renewed focus comes after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called on Biden to strengthen his appeal among working-class and young voters " in a way he has not done up to now" as the November election approaches.

"I think there is an excellent chance that Biden is going to win," Sanders told "MSNBC Live" at the time, "but in order to guarantee that, he is going to have to reach out to working-class people and young people in a way he has not done up to now.

"And he is going to have to make it clear: He stands with a working-class in this country that is struggling right now," Sanders said.

Heeding his advice, Democrats have turned Biden's campaign into "just one long ode to the White working-class of the Midwest," Stirewalt said.