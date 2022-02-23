South Carolina Democrat running for reelection as Republican: ‘I’m very happy with my decision’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina’s Dorchester County council member Harriet Holman is ditching the Democratic Party and running for reelection as a Republican.

"Some things that I had looked at…I just don't agree with any longer," Holman told "Fox & Friends First," Wednesday.

"One of the things was that I am just totally pro-life, and I am by capitalism…I am for funding the police…those things are what made me make my final decision.

The retired U.S. Army Lieutenant mentioned she made the switch, because "that is what you’re supposed to do," and Holman predicted that notion will change among several people, specifically among African-American communities.

"We're born into our families, and we kind of take on the trait of what our families are, and my parents were Democrats," she explained.

Holman noted since she retired from the military, she started getting more involved in her community. She saw policies she didn’t agree with and decided to become a Republican, instead.

"It wasn't an easy decision. I talked to family, I talked to friends, I talked to my constituents, and a lot of my family members are really Republican, as well. So it was not too hard of a transition at all," she remarked.

The Dorchester County council member added she is "very happy" with her decision and has enjoyed being a Republican for the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote in an op-ed Tuesday, warning Democrats are "headed for a wipeout" in the midterm elections this November. His argument is that Democrats need to stop focusing on "political correctness" and "culture wars."

Holman argued that one of the biggest things Democrats should be focused on is inflation.

"[This is] the highest inflation we've had since 1982, I believe, and then we're talking about gas prices, which we may see a $4 gas price here in this year, alone. So those are the things that we need to focus on," she concluded.

"Those are the things that my constituents are focusing on…those are the things that I want to change and help my constituents get through…We need to just help them get further with not having inflation being a huge part of their life right now."