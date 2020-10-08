Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Mysterious sound distracts Harris-Biden debate viewers

‘That sneeze in the audience should’ve set off a stampede,’ one viewer noted

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Pence tells Harris:' You're entitled to your own opinions, but you're not entitled to your own facts'Video

Pence tells Harris:' You're entitled to your own opinions, but you're not entitled to your own facts'

A mysterious sound distracted some viewers during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris and many took to Twitter with theories ranging from an echoing cough to a barking dog.

The sound began when Harris was detailing her work as California Attorney General and how she implemented body cameras for police officers. The muffled noise occurred several times and didn’t appear to be exactly the same each time it occurred.

Considering attendees were required to wear coronavirus-era masks for safety precautions, it’s certainly possible that a member of the crowd was attempting to hold in a sneeze or cough but the fabric across their mouth made it sound unusual. While that explanation is probably more realistic than a barking dog getting into the debate, viewers took to Twitter to offer their theories on the odd distraction.

The bizarre sound wasn’t the only distraction during the event, as a fly went viral after landing on Pence’s head and staying there for over two minutes. While the out-of-place noise was only noticed by some viewers, it appears that everyone saw the fly.

The fly quickly became a trending topic on social media and several pundits mentioned it during post-debate analysis.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.

