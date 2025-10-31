SNAP beneficiaries threaten to ransack stores over government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SNAP beneficiaries have expressed outrage on social media over the government shutdown that could affect their grocery benefits starting next month, and some are even threatening to ransack stores if food stamp payments don’t go through starting Nov. 1.

"It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to take care of my kids," one emotional mother said in a video posted online. "It is the taxpayer's job to pay for my kids to eat and for my kids to be taken care of."

The same woman also complained about how none of her TikTok followers had sent her money, warning she would block anyone who viewed her videos without sending cash.

"Because of the government shutdown, now I can’t get my SNAPs for next month," another user shared on social media.

The user went on to ask how she was supposed to feed her seven children.

"I have seven different baby daddies and none of ‘em no good for me," she said.



Fox News contributor Brett Cooper discussed the woman’s comments on her YouTube channel, calling the video "insane" before commenting, "That is [her] responsibility… It is not [the] American taxpayers fault that you have seven baby daddies who will not step up and help you pay the grocery bills."



Amir Odom, another conservative commentator, shared his thoughts on the controversy.



"We've got the people that genuinely rely and need this program that are actually using it for a hand up and to stay afloat. Then you, on the other side, you got people treating it like a side hustle, selling the stamps, [and] abusing the system," he shared.



"This whole shutdown has really started to expose both of those sides."

Other users joined the online debate with videos showing people confronting grocery store staff and threatening to steal food, saying, "I ain’t paying nothing. I’m walking out with it."

One man shared how "mad" he was in a video showing three carts filled with groceries at his place of work, with the bill totaling $1,013.73, all charged to food stamps and later voided.

Another Walmart employee shared he "had to go home" because people entered the store "bum-rushing [and] stealing" before "running out the store" amid changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in November.

