Sen. Kennedy says Kamala Harris not a 'moderating influence' to the Democratic ticket

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., does not make the Democratic presidential ticket more moderate, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said after the announcement of Harris as Joe Biden's vice-presidential pick.

KAMALA HARRIS SCORED AS MOST LIBERAL US SENATOR IN 2019

"Vice President Biden has promised to be the most liberal president in history if he's elected. And toward that end, I think he picked the right running mate, considering Sen. Harris is very, very, very liberal," Kennedy said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto." "I think they represent the new Democratic Party, which I think has clearly moved to the left. I don't think that's particularly a newsflash for anyone."

BIDEN TAPS KAMALA HARRIS AS RUNNING MATE, SETTING ASIDE TENSIONS FROM PRIMARY

Biden and Harris made their debut together as running mates Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington, Del., a day after Biden announced his choice of the California senator to join him on the 2020 Democratic ticket, with Harris vowing to prosecute the political case against the Trump-Pence ticket.

KEEN OBSERVERS POINT OUT UNUSUAL ELEMENTS OF BIDEN'S INSTAGRAM POST WITH HARRIS

Kennedy told Cavuto the duo's policies were solidly liberal.

CONWAY ON JOE BIDEN'S 'SAFE' VP PICK KAMALA HARRIS: DEMOCRAT VOTERS ALREADY REJECTED HER

"I think they both believe we're one tax increase away from prosperity and they will massively raise taxes. I think they're very but both very pro-abortion," Kennedy said. "They think the border is a nuisance. I think in terms of our... enemies across the world, they think we need to be more understanding. I don't think they believe that weakness invites the wolves, as I do. I mean, I think what you see is what you're going to get if they're elected."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, Kennedy believes Harris' addition to the ticket will have little impact.

"People vote for president because of who is the nominee. They don't vote for president because of the vice president," Kennedy said. "So I don't want to overstate this, but I would not consider Senator Harris to be a moderating influence. That's not a criticism. This is America. You believe what you want. But Kamala's very liberal."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.