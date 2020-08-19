Sean Hannity: DNC becomes 'cult of hatred' as party leaders distract from 'scary socialist agenda'

The Democratic National Convention has turned into a "cult of hatred" of President Trump as part of a collective effort to "mitigate the party's scary socialist agenda," Sean Hannity said Wednesday.

"Thus far, the theme of the DNC has been all about hating Donald Trump, the cult of hatred, psychosis, and madness on some levels, with of course, the vague, typical platitudes, bumper stickers and slogans," the "Hannity" host explained.

Hillary Clinton laid into her 2016 foe in her address Wednesday, telling viewers she wished Trump had put "his own interests and ego aside" to lead at a time when "America needs a president."

Her remarks come one night after her husband, former President Bill Clinton, took aim at Trump in pointed terms, calling him "a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media." Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams launched rhetorical attacks of her own on Tuesday, labeling him a “president of cowardice" and a “man who only knows how to deny or distract.”

The frequent attacks on the president are part of the Democratic Party's strategy "to mitigate their scary socialist agenda," Hannity argued.

The host later noted the 48 percent dip in network viewership over the first two nights, which signals Joe Biden's inability to garner any "enthusiasm whatsoever," among the party, Hannity said.

"The DNC may very well be the worst show ever on Earth. Frankly, this convention is so bad, not a lot of sports going on, not a lot happening, not a lot of new stuff on TV and the people are tuning out in droves," he argued.

"There is zero enthusiasm whatsoever," Hannity added. "In fact, that's why he had to shore up Bolshevik Bernie's base by adopting his crazy economic plans, even plagiarizing a lot of it."

