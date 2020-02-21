Sanders campaign blasts MSNBC contributor for calling black female supporters 'island of misfit black girls'

The Sanders campaign blasted MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson after he referred to black female supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as an "island of misfit black girls."

During a discussion Friday on SiriusXM, Johnson didn't hold back.

"I do find it fascinating that racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders consistently and always seem to have a problem with a person of color who doesn't want to follow the orthodoxy of their lord and savior Bernie Sanders," Johnson said in a clip shared on Twitter.

Johnson went on to claim that Sanders "cares nothing about intersectionality" and dismissed women of color who support his campaign.

"I don't care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you," Johnson said, drawing sharp reactions from the black female panelists on the radio show.

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD CONCEDES THAT SANDERS' STATUS AS THE 'FRONT-RUNNER' HAS 'STRENGTHENED' FOLLOWING DEM DEBATE

The Sanders campaign condemned Johnson's remarks.

"I don't get outraged easily, but this is outrageous and ridiculous," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted. "You have pundits on radio and TV spouting nonsense frequently about Bernie with zero accountability. Somehow the concern over vitriol doesn't extend to irresponsible comments made about our campaign."

"Wow, really?" Sanders Campaign national co-chair Nina Turner wrote. "Please the next time you talk smack about us, have the decency to put some respect on our names!"

"I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson. I hope we can all encourage each other to be better," Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.