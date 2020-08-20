Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trump 2020 Campaign
Published

RNC chairwoman: Trump’s convention will be about ‘real people,’ not Hollywood elites

The RNC will have live programming and keynote speakers, McDaniel said

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Ronna McDaniel: GOP convention will be positive, uplifting and about 'real people'Video

Ronna McDaniel: GOP convention will be positive, uplifting and about 'real people'

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel explains on 'Bill Hemmer Reports' how the GOP convention will differ from the 'grim' DNC.

The upcoming Republican National Convention will focus on real American people instead of Hollywood elitism, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

“The Democrats have started every night with a Hollywood actress ‘elite-splaining’ to America how the coasts and the elite and big tech and Hollywood individuals think we should view America,” she said. “The president’s convention is going to be about real people.”

RNC INVITES MAJORITY HOUSE, SENATE REPUBLICANS TO TRUMP CONVENTION ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

McDaniel pointed at that she’s a real mom, not an actress who plays a mom on TV, so the president will be highlighting authentic families and their American lives.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a crowd of supporters at the Yuma International Airport Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a crowd of supporters at the Yuma International Airport Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

“The president’s going to talk about real families, real people, what’s affected their lives, how his policies have made lives better and then what the future holds for America,” she said. “It’s more aspirational, less grim, less attacking, more of a greatness of America – what we are and what we can be.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniel told Hemmer there will be live programming including live keynote speakers every night of the convention, plus some “surprises."

Trending in Media