RNC chairwoman: Trump’s convention will be about ‘real people,’ not Hollywood elites

The upcoming Republican National Convention will focus on real American people instead of Hollywood elitism, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

“The Democrats have started every night with a Hollywood actress ‘elite-splaining’ to America how the coasts and the elite and big tech and Hollywood individuals think we should view America,” she said. “The president’s convention is going to be about real people.”

McDaniel pointed at that she’s a real mom, not an actress who plays a mom on TV, so the president will be highlighting authentic families and their American lives.

“The president’s going to talk about real families, real people, what’s affected their lives, how his policies have made lives better and then what the future holds for America,” she said. “It’s more aspirational, less grim, less attacking, more of a greatness of America – what we are and what we can be.”

McDaniel told Hemmer there will be live programming including live keynote speakers every night of the convention, plus some “surprises."