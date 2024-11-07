Move Back
PHOTOS: 2024 Presidential Election in Pictures
See the key moments from Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' presidential campaigns.
- The results are in with President-elect Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.read more
- President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the 2024 election results and the upcoming presidential transition of power, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on November 7, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks conceding 2024 U.S. presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump at Howard University in Washington on November 6, 2024.read more
- Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is comforted by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks, conceding 2024 U.S. presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump, at Howard University in Washington on November 6, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump hugs his wife Melania, as they stand next to and Barron Trump, at Donald Trump's rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024.read more
- Supporters take photos as Fox News projects Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump is elected president during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 6, 2024.read more
- A flag is left at the event held by Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during Election Night at Howard University in Washington on November 6, 2024.read more
- Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addresses attendees at the event held by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris during Election Night at Howard University, in Washington on November 6, 2024.read more
- The Empire State Building is pictured during Election Day in New York City on November 5, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris calls voters in a last-minute campaign push at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters during the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Election Day in Washington on November 5, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump talk to reporters after casting their votes at the polling place in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day in Palm Beach, Florida on November 5, 2024.read more
- Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and daughter, votes at the St Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church on election day in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 5, 2024.read more
- Donald Trump Jr. speaks about his father, Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump on stage with Eric Trump and his wife, RNC Co-chair Lara Trump, during Trump's final campaign rally of the election year at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024.read more
- Oprah Winfrey hugs Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shares a laugh with second gentleman Doug Emhoff after reuniting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania aboard Air Force Two, just before taking off from for her final campaign rally in Philadelphia on November 4, 2024. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERSread more
- Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with potential voters in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.read more
- Supporters gather around Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during her rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan on November 3, 2024.read more
- Supporters watch as Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump lands before a campaign rally at Kinston Regional Jetport in Kinston, North Carolina on November 3, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pennsylvania on November 3, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph react as they sit opposite one another on the day Harris makes an appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York City on November 2, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump signs a North American Aviation P-51 Mustang at a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina on November 2, 2024.read more
- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Tampa, encouraging early voting among Democratic supporters at "Casa Kamala" for Vice President Kamala Harris and other state and local candidates on the ballot in Tampa, Florida on November 2, 2024.read more
- Cardi B attends a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee andVice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 1, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump visits The Great Commoner cafe while Hamtramck, MI mayor Amer Ghalib stands to his right in Dearborn, Michigan on November 1, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump holds a portrait of Nicholas Douglas Quets, a 31-year-old Marine veteran who was killed in Mexico, as Quets' relatives attend Trump's rally, in Henderson, Nevada on October 31, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2024.read more
- Former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2024.read more
- Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 28, 2024.read more
- Bruce Springsteen performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 28, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with employees, with U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee and Corning CEO Wendell Weeks looking on, as she visits Hemlock Semiconductor in Hemlock, during her campaign trip to Michigan, U.S., October 28, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, 2024.read more
- Elon Musk and former first lady Melania Trump listen as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, October 27, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks next to Mayor of Philadelphia Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada and Philadelphia's Puerto Rican community during a visit at the Freddy and Tony's, a locally-owned Puerto Rican restaurant, as she campaigns in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands as they attend a campaign event for Harris at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 26, 2024.read more
- Singer Beyonce and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris embrace as they attend a campaign rally of Harris, in Houston, Texas on October 25, 2024.read more
- People pray with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion at the Latino Summit held at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Florida on October 22, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump prays with Mike Stewart as he visits a site damaged by Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, North Carolina on October 21, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump attends a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on October 20, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump works the drive-through line during a campaign photo op as he visits a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania on October 20, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania on October 20, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump walks in front of a sign announcing technical difficulties during a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan on October 18, 2024.read more
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump attend the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on October 17, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump visits Fox News broadcaster Harris Faulkner for a townhall event in Cumming, Georgia on October 15, 2024. Trump and Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris have scheduled multiple events in battleground states ahead of the November 5 election.read more
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.read more
- Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance stands on stage on the day Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump returns for a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally from behind bullet resistant glass at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13.read more
- Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington on September 26, 2024.read more
- Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Uniondale, New York on September 18, 2024.read more
- Law enforcement officials work at the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 16, 2024, following Sunday's attempted assassination on former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number at his initial court appearance.read more
- Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw holds a photograph of the rifle and other items found near where a suspect was discovered during a press conference regarding an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024.read more
- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 9/11 Memorial ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York on September 11, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 10, 2024.read more
- Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 22, 2024.read more
- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 19, 2024.read more
- Vice President Kamala Harris greets Evan Gershkovich, who was released from detention in Russia, upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.read more
- Former US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose for a photo within their meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on July 26, 2024.read more
- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands during a meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC on July 25, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden, accompanied by his son Hunter Biden, Hunter's daughter Finnegan Biden, speaks during an address to the nation about his decision not to seek reelection in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on July 24, 2024.read more
- Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a crowd of supporters during her first campaign event as a candidate for president at West Allis High School in West Allis, Wisconsin on July 23, 2024.read more
- Various UK national newspapers on a newsstand in a newsagent shop report on the news of President Joe Biden's announcement that he is dropping out of the US presidential race in Bath, England on April 23, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is joined on stage by wife Melania and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, after he finished giving his acceptance speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump touches the turnout coat and helmet of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at his rally last week, as he gives his acceptance speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.read more
- Vice Presidential Nominee Senator J.D. Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance wave as Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump and his family face the crowd following his speech on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.read more
- Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, tears his shirt open as he speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024.read more
- Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 17, 2024.read more
- A memorial for former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed during Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump’s rally on July 13, is displayed at his firehall in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on July 17, 2024.read more
- Gov. of West Virginia Jim Justice speaks accompanied by Babydog on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 16, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears with vice presidential candidate JD Vance during the Republican National Convention in in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024.read more
- A state trooper car blocks an entrance to the event grounds where the rally was held during the law enforcement investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 15, 2024.read more
- A drone view during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 14, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden make a purchase as they visit a Waffle House after Biden participated in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections in Marietta, Georgia on June 27, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden and former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participate in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024.read more
- Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives at the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden on the opening day of his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware on June 3, 2024.read more
- Former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower following the guilty verdict in his hush-money trial at Trump Tower in New York City on May 31, 2024.read more
- Former President Donald Trump and Todd Blanche, attorney for former President Donald Trump, after the verdict was read at Manhattan criminal court in New York on May 30, 2024. A New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of multiple felonies at his hush-money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of crimes.read more
- Vice President Kamala Harris introduces President Joe Biden during a campaign rally at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden delivers the annual State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the Capital building in Washington, DC on March 7, 2024. This is Biden's final address before the November general election.read more
- President Joe Biden receives a briefing at the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas on February 29, 2024.read more
- Protestors rally for a cease fire in Gaza outside a UAW union hall during a visit by President Joe Biden in Warren, Michigan on February 1, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a campaign event focusing on abortion rights at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, in Manassas, Virginia on January 23, 2024.read more
- Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, follows his attorney Abbe Lowell as they depart the House Rayburn Office Building following a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee markup and meeting to vote on whether to hold Biden in contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a request to testify to the House last month, on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 10, 2024.read more
- President Joe Biden delivers a speech to mark the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania on January 5, 2024.read more
- Six of the eight Republican presidential contenders on the debate stage indicate that they would support Donald Trump as their party's 2024 White House nominee even if he is convicted of a crime at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23, 2023.read more
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis holds a press conference in the Fulton County Government Center after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump greets supporters and patrons at Versailles Cuban Restaurant minutes after pleading not guilty to federal charges in Miami, Florida on June 13, 2023.read more
- President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado on June 1, 2023.read more
- President Joe Biden speaks in this still image taken from his official campaign launch video published on April 25, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump at the fight between Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City on, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Poolread more
- President Donald Trump attends the first rally for his re-election campaign at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump's YouTube account is seen on a mobile phone and laptop computer after being restored by Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, as Google lifted a more than two-year suspension imposed on Trump after the deadly January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot in Washington D.C., on March 17, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign stop unveiling his leadership team, while standing next to Senator Lindsey Graham, at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina on January 28, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk on the day of their New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 31, 2022.read more
- Former President Donald Trump stands onstage with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15, 2022.read more
- Elon Musk joined in on President-elect Trump's first official call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Wednesday.read more
