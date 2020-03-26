NYC councilman shares grim coronavirus warning: 'If it could happen here it could happen anywhere'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As New York City battles over 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Councilman Eric Ulrich criticized what he called a "woefully unprepared" public-health system and warned other counties, "If it could happen so quickly here... it could happen anywhere."

"I think a lot of people are concerned about the direction of our city and our response," he added. "We were woefully underprepared and clearly we can make this mistake in other parts of the country."

With New York now the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, Ulrich said he feared the city may face a shortage of medical personnel.

"As more and more doctors and nurses and other first responders get the virus, they are unable to help their fellow New Yorkers and people who are sick and who need the help," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday.

"I think we are going to have a shortage not of ventilators anytime soon, [but] we will have a shortage of medical professionals."

On Wednesday, a New York City hospital's assistant nursing manager, 48-year-old Kious Kelly, died two weeks after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Slamming New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's handling of the crisis, Ulrich said he was disappointed that the mayor did not take the coronavirus crisis seriously from the outset.

"The mayor dragged his feet, did not want to close our public school system and put countless people at risk," Ulrich said, pointing to the Brooklyn public school principal who died of complications from the coronavirus.

For his part, de Blasio has worked to alert New Yorkers to remain vigilant. He warned Wednesday that half the city's population could become infected with the coronavirus.