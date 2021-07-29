NPR mocked for new policy allowing journalists to advocate for 'freedom and dignity of human beings'

NPR was mocked Thursday after updating its ethics policy to say that journalists can now participate in activities that advocate for "freedom and dignity of human beings" on social media and in real life.

"The new policy eliminates the blanket prohibition from participating in ‘marches, rallies and public events,’ as well as vague language that directed NPR journalists to avoid personally advocating for controversial' or 'polarizing' issues," Kelly McBride wrote of the announcement.

Media analysts lined up to rip NPR, predicting most of those now approved "activities" for reporters will have a liberal bent. McBride picked out a few events, such as Black Lives Matter or Pride protests, to say that "in theory" journalists can now attend them, but would "need to discuss it with their bosses."

"Can't wait to see how the studiously non-partisan and steadfastly non-ideological NPR interprets which protests count as ‘advocating for the freedom and dignity of human beings’ and which ones don't," responded journalist Glenn Greenwald.

"NPR: Blurring the line to advocacy with a nice, vague definition that could be applied to virtually any cause. Adding even more to the erosion of trust in the media," said journalist Tad Vezner.

"Call yourself whatever you want, just not journalists," conservative columnist Derek Hunter advised.

"So liberal journalists funded by taxpayers will now be free to advocate liberalism, one presumes on company time," tweeted Michael Watson, using the hashtag #DefundNPR.

More reporters have begun to openly admit that they consider activism part of their job description or have dismissed past standards of objectivity in the modern media era.

New York Times Magazine writer and 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones recently said "all journalism is activism," while left-wing PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor said this year that she considers it her duty to use journalism to bend the "moral arc toward justice."

Some journalists who have teetered on the partisan line have decided to leave the profession. Former CBS News reporter Kate Smith quit this month and remarked she could now be "candid" about her support for abortion rights.

"Now that I’m not a reporter I can be candid about my own opinions on reproductive rights," Smith wrote of her decision.

She was in good company with multiple former mainstream journalists who have become outspoken progressives.

Recent surveys have shown that the American public have serious trust issues with the media, polling only better than Congress. Just 21% of respondents said they had "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in newspapers, while only 16% of respondents reported the same of television news.

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd was dismissive of the notion of liberal bias in the media this week, declaring it a GOP talking point that took hold.