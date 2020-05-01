Newport Beach mayor blasts California Gov. Newsom's beach ban: No data, all politics

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his outright ban on beachgoing at the popular sunspot.

O'Neill said Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the decision reeks of politics and is not supported by empirical medical data.

He told host Tucker Carlson that his county, Orange County, has more individual people than 22 other states and yet has only had one-thousandth of its population succumb to the coronavirus -- as Newsom is leaning on medical advice in ordering his restriction.

"Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom closed 43 miles of Orange County beaches, not because of data, but because of politics," he said. "In our local hospital, we have 475 beds, they have never treated more than 25 people at any given time, and yesterday they had nine people that they were treating, and only 1 percent of their ventilators were being used."

He said that communities with closed beaches in Los Angeles County all have a higher per-capita infection rate than open-beach communities in his county.

"This has nothing to do with data, and it has everything to do with politics," he reiterated.

"I think what our governor did was, he looked up photographs that were showing a mile of beach condensed into about a meter. It looked like everyone was on top of each other. But he should've called me [before issuing his order]."

He said that he would have told Newsom that his office, law enforcement leaders and lifeguards would have all attested to the vast majority of his town's beachgoers acting responsibly.

"Our governor should've fought beside us. He should've fought against this national narrative. Instead, the first time we heard from our governor was yesterday, last night, when he had someone from his office call us and tell us that your beaches are closed," he said.

Carlson said Newsom -- a Democrat -- has "no problem" ignoring federal immigration laws, and asked whether O'Neill believes Newsom will accept any position of local law enforcement ignoring his own executive fiat.

"Our local sheriff has already said he has no intention of enforcing this," the mayor said.