Missouri governor hits back at teachers union leader's noncommittal answer on opening schools

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told "America’s Newsroom" on Thursday that American children must be in school in the fall, reacting to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten seeming to hedge on whether or not U.S. schools would reopen

TEXAS PARENTS PUSH BACK ON SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR SPENDING $2M ON 'EQUITY CONSULTANTS' AS ACADEMICS LAG

MIKE PARSON: There is nothing to talk about [with] ‘trying’ to get kids in school; They need to be in school. That’s the best place these kids can be. And it’s the safest place for them to be, in a school setting with the support that they need around them. We need to be talking about we are going to school and not ‘trying’ to go to school and that’s what we are going to do in this state.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: