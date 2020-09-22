Braun vows Senate prepared to make the 'most of the time that we’ve got' on Trump SCOTUS nomination

Republican senators are gearing up to make the "most of the time that we’ve got" and vote to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told "Your World" Tuesday.

"This is going to be the thing that dominates the calendar until we're through," Braun told host Neil Cavuto. "It wasn't like a lot else was going to get done ... but here I do sense that we're going to make the most out of the time that we’ve got."

Braun added that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "gets a nominee, there will be a vote, and many of us want to see that happen before the election as well."

Trump said Tuesday that he'll announce his choice for the Supreme Court Saturday at the White House. At this point, only two Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — have said they oppose moving forward with a nomination ahead of the election, but Braun said those lawmakers could have a "change of heart."

"It depends on their motivation ... if it's the timing, I think there could be a change of heart," he said. "If it's the nominee, which I think is going to be different, too -- the Kavanaugh hearings were about as histrionic and belabored as you'll get.

"When you look at who I'm hoping who is nominated, Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana, she has a stellar record," Braun went on. "She is a constitutionalist, a contextualist, one that won't legislate from the bench."

