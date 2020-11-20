Michigan GOP election official tells Laura Ingraham she was doxed over certification vote

The two Republicans on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers appeared on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday to discuss county ballot discrepancies and what they described as a public bullying campaign that followed a brief deadlock to certify the vote.

Monica Powell and William C. Hartmann said they reluctantly found themselves in the national spotlight earlier this week after they refused to certify ballots in Michigan’s most populous county, which includes Detroit. They said in an affidavit that they observed about 71% of Detroit’s 134 Absent Counting Boards “were left unbalanced and unexplained.”

But what happened after the deadlock seemed to eclipse the news of the stalemate. Powell and Hartmann said Democrats called them racists, accusing them of refusing to accept ballots from predominately African-American communities in an alleged effort to suppress the vote. Both have denied the accusations.

The situation gained media attention after a viral video showed Ned Staebler, chief executive of TechTown and a poll challenger, criticizing the pair.

JOE BIDEN WINS PRESIDENTIAL RACE IN GEORGIA, DEFEATING TRUMP

"The Trump stain, the stain of racism, that you -- William Hartmann and Monica Palmer -- have covered yourself in, is going to follow you throughout history,” Staebler said.

He asserted the Republicans would “forever be known in southeastern Michigan as two racists who did something so unprecedented that they disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Black voters in the city of Detroit.”

On Thursday night, Powell told host Laura Ingraham that Staebler's attack did not stop with the Zoom video. She alleged that Staebler also used his social media platform to “repeatedly dox” her by posting her home phone number, home address and email address online, and “encouraged people to stop by” her house to express their anger.

Staebler’s office did not immediately respond to emails from Fox News seeking comment.

Powell told Ingraham she remained confident she was doing the right thing and said she has a supportive family that stands with her.

MITT ROMNEY SLAMS TRUMP

“We’re just doing that best we can to stay safe,” she said.

Powell and Hartmann on Tuesday voted against certifying the county’s ballots, but after a few hours they agreed to certify. Democrats cheered their decision, and some conservatives online saw it as an unfortunate capitulation to pressure.

But on Wednesday, the two Republicans signed affidavits claiming they sided with their Democrat colleagues only due to bullying and an agreement. The pair said state officials indicated they would not honor an earlier compromise to audit the ballots, which contributed to their decision to rescind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by a more than 2-1 margin and won Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results.

“The purpose of the canvass is to make sure every legal vote is counted and tallied right,” Powell said. “That you have complete documentation and when you have a precinct that is unbalanced and without an explanation, that doesn’t satisfy the requirement. That is why we originally voted no for certification.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.