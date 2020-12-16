KT McFarland says there is 'significant evidence' that Hunter Biden has been 'compromised by Chinese gov

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland echoed calls from top Republican lawmakers on Wednesday urging President Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.

McFarland told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum that a probe is necessary to determine any "conflicts" that exist for President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration.

TRUMP ASKING ABOUT POTENTIAL SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE HUNTER BIDEN

"There's really significant evidence that his son has been compromised by the Chinese government, that there's a corruption pay to play scandal," McFarland said. " I mean, is Joe Biden himself self compromised?"

The younger Biden has come under intense scrutiny in the past year for overseas business dealings in Ukraine and China, and his father's alleged role in them.

HUNTER BIDEN SENT 'BEST WISHES FROME ENTIRE BIDEN FAMILY' TO CHINA FIRM CHAIRMAN

A newly released correspondence between Hunter Biden and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming from 2017 in which the younger Biden extended "best wishes from the entire Biden family," and urged the chairman to "quickly" send a $10 million wire to "properly fund and operate" the Biden joint venture with the now-bankrupt Chinese energy company raises serious questions of the president-elect's involvement, McFarland said.

"This country needs to heal," she said. "And as long as there is this cloud...over our president where 50% of the population looks at that guy says you stole it and you are probably compromised by the Chinese, that doesn't do America any good. So let's have a special prosecutor come out, clear the air, if there's nothing there great, and if there is something there, we need to know about it."

Her comments come hours after the Intelligence Assessment focused on foreign election influence announced a delay in releasing their report, citing a dispute between senior intelligence analysts over whether China sought to influence the election in Biden's favor.

INTEL ASSESSMENT OVER CHINA ELECTION INTERFERENCE DELAYED

McFarland said the delay represents a "pretty significant divide" within the intelligence community about whether there was or wasn't a Chinese influence and how much there was or wasn't.

"Chances are not everybody does agree on this, and what kind of influence and what kind of interruption was it?" she said. "Was it something to do with cyberattacks, was it something to do with the balloting, was it something to do with influence peddling, was it something to do with bots and kind of stirring the pot? All of those things are a range of issues and I'm assuming the reason it's delayed is because there's probably something explosive in there."