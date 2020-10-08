Mark Levin accuses Democrats of seeking 'monopoly power over our government'

The very survival of the American constitutional order is at stake in this year's presidential election, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin told “Hannity" Thursday.

“The Democrat Party wants to destroy this country,” Levin said. “That’s why it intends to attack the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's one of our three branches. The Democrat Party is saying, ‘We don't give a damn. If that branch doesn't bow to our will, we're going to destroy it.’”

The syndicated radio host described the Constitution as "the finest governing document ever, ever created and established by mankind ... because it protects the individual from centralized government, it protects us from the mob, and it protects us from the monarchy."

Meanwhile, he went on, the Democrats "want to destroy half of Congress by loading it up with Democrats, so there's Democrats in Congress that control that body for a generation. Then they want to destroy the legislative process, so nothing can be done.

LEVIN HAMMERS BIDEN OVER 'BIGOTED, RACIST' PAST, ASKS EX-VP: 'ARE YOU STILL A WHITE SUPREMACIST?'

"All the checks and balances will be destroyed. Why?" Levin asked. "Because Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have an agenda that they want to ram down the throats of the American people.”

In addition to voting on the Constitution, Levin added, Americans will be voting on individual liberty and the lives of the servicemen and women who are fighting to defend it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Democrat Party is not this country,” he said. “It doesn't get to rule over us. It doesn't get to have monopoly power over our government. And yet that's what it seeks.”