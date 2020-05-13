David Asman, Lara Logan react to NYT reporter who blasted Trump, CDC: 'You just throw up your hands'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan and Fox Business anchor David Asman reacted on “Outnumbered” on Wednesday to a New York Times reporter’s criticism of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak in a recent TV appearance.

“There are so many instances of where it’s happened, you just throw up your hands and say, ‘When is it going to change?’” Asman asked reacting to the paper's science and health reporter, Donald McNeil Jr., injecting his opinion during an interview.

McNeil went on a tear against several members of the White House task force, including Vice President Mike Pence, who he suggested was a "sycophant" of President Trump, during a conversation with CNN International's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.

A Times spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News, "In an interview with Christiane Amanpour today, Donald McNeil, Jr. went too far in expressing his personal views. His editors have discussed the issue with him to reiterate that his job is to report the facts and not to offer his own opinions. We are confident that his reporting on science and medicine for The Times has been scrupulously fair and accurate."

“It’s a sad commentary on journalism, but I am glad they corrected themselves, or at least tried to correct this one reporter,” Asman said on Wednesday.

Logan joined the conversation, saying she agreed with Asman.

“You have to look at this in the context of what The New York Times and most of the media have been doing for years now,” Logan said.

“This is a moment for all of us reporters to stand up for journalism and stand up for our profession and just admit that on every single page of The New York Times opinion is infused with facts and that is happening all across the media and has been happening in a very serious way with very serious consequences for a long time.”

Logan then brought up several examples, including an incident involving Attorney General William Barr.

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd offered an on-air apology after he faced criticism for what was described as a deceptively edited clip of Barr over his defense of the Justice Department's push to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“These are not accidents,” Logan said. “I mean, come on here people. Give me a break.”

She went on to ask, “How come The New York Times never makes a mistake that supports the Trump Administration? How come no other paper does that, as well?”

She added that “The Times put their opinion in the paper every single day. This apology is a joke.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.