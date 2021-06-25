Kamala Harris isn't living up to liberal media's 'wish fantasy': Tammy Bruce

Vice President Kamala Harris entered the White House with largely glowing coverage from mainstream media outlets celebrating her historic accomplishment as the first woman of color to hold the office. That coverage seems to have shifted, as the L.A. Times published a scathing review of her effectiveness, or lack thereof, since taking office. In an interview on "The Faulkner Focus," Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said press covered Harris based off "imaginings" and "fantasy" of how she would perform.

TAMMY BRUCE: Obviously, they had an opinion about what she was going to accomplish. They lived in a world where they imagined what she was going to do. The problem is, because they are propagandists for the Democrats, they never really see clearly the politicians they're covering. They never really see or thought about seeing what Kamala Harris accomplished or did not accomplish, as Californians will tell you when she was Attorney General and when she was operating in California.

So then you're really driven by your imaginings and by your hopes, by things that are not about real accomplishments or the real nature of someone. And that can be embarrassing. It leads the press to do what they did, which is pump her up, presuming she was everything they imagined. Well, she's clearly not. The problem is she not only is not the wish fantasy they had, she's not doing a good job. And that's what's concerning them.

She was appointed to the border as you've been discussing. [Kamala Harris] Certainly has dropped that ball, has not performed well, is defensive, does embarrassing statements. The Lester Holt interview is an example, and that's concerning them.

