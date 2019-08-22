Hannity: 'Radical Left' wants to do to America what they have done to big cities

New reaction from Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson to persistent problems popping up Democrat-controlled cities, like San Francisco and Portland, where the homeless crisis is spiraling out of control.

Todd Piro breaks down all the best moments from Tucker, Hannity and Laura in Fox Nation's "Primetime Highlights".

On "Hannity", Sean said, "Chicago, San Francisco, Baltimore, Los Angeles -- decades of Democratic rule -- crime, violence, poverty, misery ... that's their legacy of disastrous leadership -- that's what they would bring to America ... The radical left, they want to do to America what Democrats have done to the big cities -- that they alone have ruled for decades."

SAN FRANCISCO HOMELESS STATS SOAR: CITY BLAMES BIG BUSINESS, RESIDENTS BLAME OFFICIALS

"Cities around the country, all of them run by the Democratic party, are racing to copy California. Washington, DC is now covered with tents and filth... Seattle is too. Portland, Oregon has been almost destroyed by it," said Tucker on "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

Tucker also warned that America has, "seen this before."

"For decades, Americans fled cities to escape from disorder and chaos and crime. New York got so desperate it elected a Republican mayor. And then in the 1990s the tide turned in American cities, crime fell, and American cities became livable again. Property values rose, poor neighborhoods got better. Everyone benefited and people started moving back ... But that progress is being reversed now because on the Left -- law and order is now regarded as a hateful relic of a less progressive age," said Carlson.

To watch "Primetime Highlights" from Tucker, Hannity and Laura, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.