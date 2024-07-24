Go Back
  Published
    126 Images

    Fun Facts: A human nose can smell wet, rained-on earth better than a shark can smell blood

    Did you know that a human’s ability to smell rain is way stronger than a shark’s ability at detecting blood, and that the fire hydrant patent ironically burned up in 1836.

  • A human nose is 200,000 times more sensitive to geosmin (the compound responsible for the smell of Earth after rain) than a shark is to blood!
    While sharks are designed to smell blood to find food, humans are designed to smell rain to find water.
    Fox News
  • In 1836, the Great Patent Office Fire burned the patent for the first cast iron fire hydrant
    The ironic twist of fate left manufacturers in a frenzy to claim the title of "first."
    Fox News
  • About a tenth of those who make New Year’s resolutions actually succeed in keeping them
    About half of Americans, if not more, quit their resolutions by the second month, according to research.
    Fox News
  • While the color of a mirror depends on what you see in the reflection, mirrors actually absorb green light the poorest, making reflections appear greener than they are
    A perfect mirror, which would reflect all wavelengths of visible light equally, would actually appear white. However, no mirror is made perfect in reality. This is why the reflections of two mirrors facing each other become greener and greener.
    Fox News
  • Only 10% of the human population live in the Southern Hemisphere
    The majority of Earth’s land (68%) is located in the North. The hemisphere also has much more favorable climates and urban development for human civilization compared to the South.
    Fox News
  • Human brains are made of 60% fat, making it the fattiest organ of the body
    Fatty acids are crucial for the brain to function. The remaining 40% of the brain consists of water, protein, carbohydrates and salt.
    Fox News
  • US consumers spend about $902 every Christmas, which is roughly the same as the country’s median pre-tax weekly salary of $1165
    According to the National Retail Federation, 71% of that budget is spent on gifts while the rest is spent on other seasonal items such as decorations and travel expenses.
    Fox News
  • Female fig wasps die inside figs after laying eggs and pollinating the flowers. Wasp larvae will then remain inside until fully developed
    Figs produce a chemical called "ficin" that breaks down the bodies of dead wasps, meaning you won't always find insect carcasses inside.
    Fox News
  • The 15th President of the United States James Buchanan was the only chief of state to have never married
    Buchanan’s niece, Harriet Lane, took on the role of first lady, or the White House "hostess."
    Fox News
  • Earth’s land masses move just a few centimeters per year, the same rate as your nails grow
    Individual tectonic plates move at different speeds. Coastal California, for example, moves faster than the continental U.S. at 5 centimeters, or 2 inches, annually. The relatively fast movement explains why the region experiences so many earthquakes.
    Fox News
  • Instead of turkeys, baked ham or tamales, Japan’s staple Christmas food is Kentucky Fried Chicken
    After allegedly overhearing an expat say they missed eating turkey on the holiday, the enterprising manager at Japan’s first KFC was able to capitalize on the country’s lack of traditional Christmas meal customs. Hence, chicken became the next best thing.
    Fox News
  • The name Mohammed, including its different variations of spelling, ranked globally as the most popular first name last year at 133 million people. Maria was the next most common name at 61 million people
    Mohammed can also be spelled as Muhammad, Mohamed and Mohammad.
    Fox News
  • Cows can’t walk down stairs without assistance even though they can walk up. This is because their knee structure and weight distribution are not designed to descend the steep decline of a staircase
    Because a cow’s neck is far less mobile than a human’s, they also have difficulty seeing when descending downward.
    Fox News
  • While the U.S. has 11 public holidays, Nepal has three times as many at 39
    Nepalese workers receive extra time off to properly observe their national holidays, easing their regular six-day work week.
    Fox News
  • The global human population is currently over 8 billion people. That means each person shares their birthday with another 20 million people or so
    The most common birthdays in the U.S. are in September. Some say that babies born in this month were conceived around the holidays when couples had more free time and felt more festive.
    Fox News
  • Among the entire human population, only 10% are left-handed. However, the US, Netherlands, and Canada have the highest rates of left-handed people at about 13%. Asian countries have some of the lowest rates with China, Japan, and India at 5% or less
    Negative attitudes toward left-handedness in China led people to force a right-handed dominance. Teachers may even change a child's writing hand to the right.
    Fox News
  • Beef fat or bees wax used to be the main ingredients for candles, allowing people to eat them when food became scarce
    Instead of tallow, candles are now commonly made of paraffin wax, which derives from petroleum, coal or oil shale.
    Fox News
  • Because the Moon is still losing heat from its inner core, which stresses the celestial body’s outer layer, and is constantly affected by Earth’s gravitational pull, quakes occasionally occur.
    Moonquakes are not like earthquakes. Lunar seismic activity can last up to hours, while terrestrial tremors usually last for seconds. However, moonquakes have so far been measured at smaller magnitudes.
    Fox News
  • While
    It’s no coincidence that the characters "J" and "I" sit next to each other in the alphabet. The letter "J," which originated as a fancy way of writing "I," eventually evolved to become its own letter in 1524.
    Fox News
  • A blue whale heart weighs about 400 pounds, big enough that its heartbeat can be heard 2 miles away
    During dives, a blue whale's heartbeat slows down to four to eight beats per minute.
    Fox News
  • Russi Taylor and Wayne Allwine, the voice actors for Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse from late 20th century to early 21st century, actually got married in 1991.
    Allwine, who voiced Mickey Mouse from 1977 until his death in 2009, and Taylor, who voiced Minnie Mouse from 1986 to her death in 2019, kept their romance private but often praised each other publicly.
    Fox News
  • A chef’s hat traditionally has 100 folds to represent the different ways a chef knows how to cook eggs.
    Today, many chef's hats still contain pleats as an ode to tradition rather than to signify skill.
    Fox News
  • Olympians were once able to compete in art including music, painting, sculpture, architecture and literature between 1912 and 1948
    Art competitions were abandoned in 1952, because the International Olympic Committee required all competitors to be amateurs but found most of the artists to be professionals.
    Fox News
  • Got a tooth ache? Unfortunately, teeth are the one and only part within the human body that can’t repair itself
    Teeth cannot repair themselves since they are coated in enamel, which is not a living tissue.
    Fox News
  • In 1953, an employee overestimated the amount of turkeys a food production company had to order to keep up with holiday demand. Instead of bearing the loss of 260 tons of frozen birds, a salesman birthed the idea of TV dinners
    By the end of next year, the company C.A. Swanson & Sons was able to sell 10 million turkey dinners.
    Fox News
  • Historians said the first ever Thanksgiving celebration likely didn’t start with turkeys
    While there were plenty of turkeys at that time, historians say there are no records that suggest they were eaten. Instead, fowl such as ducks or geese were likely served instead.
    Fox News
  • The wood frog can freeze solid during the winter and come back to life once they thaw
    Glucose in the wood frog’s blood prevents the animal’s cells from being damaged when frozen.
    Fox News
  • If you could travel at the speed of light, you could reach Pluto in four hours and the Sun in eight minutes
    While a quick trip to Pluto would be a technological milestone, the fastest man-made object ever, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, can only travel about 400,000 miles per hour, or 0.06% the speed of light. At that speed, it would take three-quarters of a year to reach Pluto.
    Fox News
  • While the human population weighs 350 million tons, there are about 445 million tons of termites on Earth
    An established termite queen can lay up to 40,000 eggs every day to ensure a fast-growing colony.
    Fox News
  • Nothing can be heard in space including explosions, crashing asteroids or supernovas
    Because space is nearly a perfect vacuum, there is not enough air molecules for sound waves to travel. The only exceptions are sounds within a spacesuit or spaceship.
    Fox News
  • The space on the head of a pin, which is typically around 1-2 millimeters in diameter, can accommodate approximately 10,000 human cells
    A typical human cell is around 10 to 15 micrometers in diameter.
    Fox News
  • The Bee Hummingbird of Cuba, the world’s smallest bird, weighs less than a penny.
    While a penny weighs 2.5 grams, a Bee Hummingbird weighs 1.5 grams.
    Fox News
  • Canada has about 60% of the world’s lakes at 879,800
    Of the world’s 1.42 million lakes with a size over 0.1 sq. km, Canada is home to 62% of them.
    Fox News
  • It is impossible for pigs to look up. Just to look at the top of a tree, a pig has to take a few steps back in order to see it.
    The anatomy of a pig’s neck muscles and spine restricts them from looking upward.
    Fox News
  • Robert Wadlow, who lived from 1918 to 1940, broke the record as the world’s tallest person at 8 feet and 11 inches.
    The "Giant of Illinois" grew to almost nine feet tall because his pituitary gland released too much human growth hormone.
    Fox News
  • Nails grow slightly faster in hot temperatures, possibly due to increased blood supply to the fingertips.
    Relaxing during the summer holidays could also contribute to less wear and tear to the nails.
    Fox News
  • All stars visible to the naked eye are within 4,000 light-years away
    Astronomers estimate that the death rate for visible stars is 10,000 years, making it likely that the stars we see now still exist.
    Fox News
  • Two mirrors facing each other can’t produce infinite reflections. Because mirrors absorb a fraction of light, each reflection will become darker than the previous, eventually fading into invisibility.
    Mirrors facing each other can produce just a few hundred reflections.
    Fox News
  • The human body is 56% bacteria. However, because the bacterial cells are extremely light, we are still 99.7 percent human by weight
    In 2016, researchers at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science revealed that previous estimates suggesting the human body was 90% bacteria were wrong. Instead, the average adult has about 40 trillion bacterial cells and 30 trillion human ones.
    Fox News
  • While identical twins are essentially clones of each other, they actually have different fingerprints
    Environmental factors during development, such as positioning in the womb and rate of growth, cause slight differentiation of each fingerprint.
    Fox News
  • Martin Luther King Jr., who called for the end of segregation in the U.S. with his
    Despite the grade, MLK Jr. graduated valedictorian of his class in 1951 and became one of the most highly respected speakers in U.S. history.
    Fox News
  • In the mid 1800s, most citizens worked as farmers. Early November was considered a good time to vote because it was after the busy harvest season while the weather was still relatively mild.
    Election days were set for the Tuesday after the first Monday in November for several reasons. Sundays were meant for worship, and Wednesdays were often market days. To accommodate for long travel, Tuesdays became the best day of the week to vote. Election days also could not be the first Tuesday of the month in order to prevent voting on Nov. 1, a day some Christians observed as All Saints' Day.
    Fox News
  • Vermont is the only U.S. state that doesn’t have a capital with a McDonald’s
    Montpelier, Vermont, has the smallest population of any state capital at 8,000 residents. While it is the only state capital without a McDonald's, there is one right outside its city limits.
    Fox News
  • CHILDREN'S FEET OFTEN SMELL BECAUSE THEY SWEAT TWICE AS MUCH AS ADULT FEET
    While adult feet can produce a cup of sweat each day, children's feet can sweat twice as much.
    Fox News
  • There’s enough gold inside the Earth to cover the entire planet in a knee-high layer. It’s just over a thousand miles below the surface.
    According to the WorldAtlas, the precious metal is located 1,800 miles below the surface of the Earth and at many thousands of degrees.
    Fox News
  • The human body has 206 bones. A quarter of those bones, exactly 52, are located in your feet!
    Each foot also has over 100 muscles, ligaments, and tendons.
    Fox News
  • All insects, such as ants, breathe through tiny holes found all over their bodies
    This is why insects can never get very big. Their respiratory system would not allow oxygen to travel to the inner parts of a larger animal fast enough.
    Fox News
  • A large majority of all orange cats are male! This is because the cat’s color gene is linked to sex. Female cats need two X chromosomes with the orange code while males only need one.
    Receiving two X chromosomes with the orange gene is not common, especially when other colors, such as black, are much more prevalent among cats.
    Fox News
  • As the largest animals to have ever existed, blue whales can weigh as much as 200 tons. Their tongues alone can weigh as much as an elephant!
    The whale's massive tongue helps the animal to eat massive amounts of krill, about 40 million krill a day.
    Fox News
  • Alpine bumblebees are able to fly up to 29,527 feet, higher than the tallest mountain in the world
    Bumblebees, which have a large body size and relatively small wings, were previously expected to struggle flying at high altitudes. However, alpine bumblebees surprisingly proved that they can hover at extreme barometric pressures, according to two researchers from the University of California and the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.
    Fox News
  • Platypuses don’t have nipples. They feed their young by sweating milk! The nursing babies then drink it off the mother’s fur.
    According to the American Museum of Natural History, platypuses are unlike all other mammals when it comes to producing milk for their young.
    Fox News
  • The typical cumulus cloud spotted on clear, sunny days weighs about 1.1 million pounds
    Cumulus clouds measuring one kilometer by one kilometer weigh the equivalent of about 131,894 gallons of water, according to the Library of Congress.
    Fox News
  • Residents in Switzerland are prohibited from owning one guinea pig as the animals are considered very social creatures and need companionship to thrive.
    Switzerland’s Animal Protection Ordinance states that guinea pigs "must be kept in groups of at least two animals."
    Fox News
  • Fun Factoid graphic.
    Japan is the country with the highest density of vending machines in the world.
    Fox News
  • The Marathon des Sables, which is about the distance of six regular marathons, is a foot race that takes place over seven days in the Sahara Desert
    The race, known as the Sahara Marathon or Marathon of the Sands, is 160 miles long and takes place in southern Morocco.
    Fox News
  • Unlike the rest of the solar system, Venus spins clockwise on its axis
    The reason behind the planet’s retrograde, or backward, rotation is not clear. One theory suggests that a giant collision with another large body disturbed Venus’ counterclockwise rotation and caused the planet to spin the other way.
    Fox News
  • The longest word in the English language has 189,819 letters and takes at least three hours to pronounce. It is the chemical name of the protein titin.
    Titin, which starts with "methionylthreonylthreonylglutaminylarginyltyrosylglutamylsery," is the body’s largest known protein that maintains muscular passive elasticity.
    Fox News
  • Australia is wider than the moon
    According to NASA, the celestial body is slightly more than one-quarter the size of Earth.
    Fox News
  • A coin has a 51% chancing of ending on the same side during a coin flip and has a 49% chance of flipping to the opposite side
    According to the American Mathematical Society, neither one side of the coin nor the other is more likely to come up during a coin flip. Instead, the coin will land slightly more often on the same side that it started with.
    Fox News
  • Because humans and fruit flies are 60% genetically similar, fruit flies were chosen to be the first animals sent into space
    The fruit flies were sent into space in 1947.
    Fox News
  • About 29,000 man-made objects about four inches or larger orbit the Earth
    Space junk of that size could cause catastrophic damage to a satellite if a collision occurs, according to the European Space Agency.
    Fox News
  • Pandas can fake pregnancies, a phenomenon scientists have been having difficulty understanding.
    Phantom pregnancy occurs in 10 to 20% of pandas, according to the director of a China research and conservation center.
    Fox News
  • There is a special jail in Canada that holds polar bears that are considered dangergous until they can be relocated
    Before the Polar Bear Holding Facility was created in the small town of Churchill, Canada, in the1980s, dangerous polar bears were shot instead.
    Fox News
  • People actually sigh 12 times an hour, a vital and life-sustaining reflex that helps keep lungs functioning
    Air sacs in our lungs would slowly collapse if we did not sigh every five minutes, according to UCLA and Stanford researchers.
    Fox News
  • Nearly a century ago, parents living in London apartments used to suspend wire cages outside their windows to
    According to Rare Historical Photos, "baby cages" were popularized in London partly due to an 1884 book that stated fresh air was required to renew and purify blood, suggesting that exposure to cold temperatures allowed babies to build an immune system.
    Fox News
  • Play-Doh was originally used to clean soot that furnaces often left on walls in the 1930s
    The now-famous kids’ toy used to be an off-white dough people would roll across their walls.
    Fox News
  • There are over 1,000 varieties of bananas but we only eat one of them.
    The most commonly eaten variety in the U.S. is the Cavendish banana, partly due to its long shelf life, lack of seeds and lower production costs.
    Fox News
  • Female giraffes give birth while standing up, causing its newborns to enter the world with a nose dive
    This birthing method actually helps snap the female giraffe's umbilical cord. It also stimulates the newborn's first breath and even prevents damage to their necks.
    Fox News
  • In 18th century Europe, pineapples were so rare and exotic that they were reserved for royalty. Sometimes, people would rent them out for special occasions.
    At dinner parties, attendees would not eat the fruit but admire it.
    Fox News
  • A blood cell makes a loop within the body every minute
    At this speed, blood can travel about three feet per second, according to the Albert Vein Institute.
    Fox News
  • There are no stop signs in Paris. Instead, drivers give the vehicle on the right priority.
    The French capital removed its stop signs to make police intervention "from secondary ways" smoother and avoid penalizing residents, according to the country's police prefecture. However, other cities in France still use them.
    Fox News
  • China cuts down 20 million 20-year-old trees every year to produce 80 billion disposable chopsticks per year
    A forestry expert estimated the burden of producing disposable chopsticks in 2013, according to the South China Morning Post.
    Fox News
  • China owns nearly all of the world’s giant pandas and rent each one out for $1 million per year
    While $1 million is a hefty price, some zoos are far from going bankrupt over the pandas, according to Business Insider. Scotland's Edinburgh Zoo saw a 51% increase in attendance due to their pandas in 2012. The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., also saw its food and merchandise sales double following the arrival of its two pandas in 2001.
    Fox News
  • Contrary to their male counterparts, female productivity levels in the office increase when the office temperature is higher
    While men and women have different productivity levels depending on office thermostat settings, the relationship between temperature and female work performance was more pronounced, according to a USC study.
    Fox News
  • Snails and slugs have a flexible band of thousands of microscopic teeth
    While a slug's jaw cuts off larger pieces of food, its flexible band of teeth scrapes up the food particles.
    Fox News
  • To burn one calorie, you’d have to click a computer mouse 10 million times
    It may take a total of 11.5 days of clicking to burn one calorie, according to Wired.
    Fox News
  • Canada’s Hudson Bay area is exhibiting signs of less gravity than other regions
    The Laurentide Ice Sheet, which once covered much of Canada, caused a large indentation near the Hudson Bay. One theory suggests that the Hudson Bay's lack of mass has affected its gravity.
    Fox News
  • Left-handed people may have shorter life expectancies because everything is designed for right-handed people
    Right-handed people tend to live longer than left-handed people by nine years, according to a 1991 study.
    Fox News
  • A NASA spacesuit cost about $20 million 50 years ago
    NASA is in the process of developing its next generation of spacesuits, which will cost over $1 billion.
    Fox News
  • Dinosaurs used to experience 23-hour days
    The length of an Earth day has been gradually increasing over the planet's 4.5-billion-year history. This is due to the moon's influence in slowing down the Earth's rotation, according to Dr. Rosemary Mardling, a mathematical scientist at Monash University.
    Fox News
  • There are more than 7,500 known cultivated varieties of apples
    From Honeycrisp to Granny Smith, there are 7,500 known varieties of apples in the world.
    Fox News
  • Atlanta has 71 variations of the word
    The word peachtree was deeply rooted in the Georgia city due to an indigenous Muscogee settlement that translated into "Standing Peach Tree."
    Fox News
  • Airplanes fly slower today than they did in the past
    In the late 20th century, airlines began reducing cruising speeds in order to save on fuel costs, which spiked dramatically following the 1970s oil crisis.
    Fox News
  • UPS drivers will make a left turn only 10% of the time
    Because motorists spend a lot of time and gas waiting for left turn signals, UPS drivers usually make only right turns. This strategy also helps curtail accidents at traffic lights.
    Fox News
  • An average household has 300,000 items
    While American kids make up 3.7% of the world’s children, they have almost half of all toys and children’s books, according to the Los Angeles Times.
    Fox News
  • A soccer field of forest was lost every second in 2017
    A forest area equivalent to the size of Italy was lost that year due to deforestation.
    Fox News
  • 3:44 AM is most common time to wake up at night
    A study of 3,000 sleep-deprived Brits revealed that people were most likely to wake up at 3:44 a.m.
    Fox News
  • Flamingos can drink water near boiling point
    Flamingos typically live near lakes with extremely high salt concentrations, so they often resort to boiling geysers for fresh water.
    Fox News
  • All the Nutella sold in one year could spread over 1,000 football fields
    One jar of Nutella is sold every 2.5 seconds across the globe.
    Fox News
  • A pencil could potentially draw a 35-mile-long line
    That is enough to write 45,000-50,000 words or the entirety of "The Great Gatsby."
    Fox News
  • Astronauts can vote from space
    The first people to vote from space were two Russian cosmonauts in 1996. NASA astronaut David Wolf became the first American to vote from orbit the following year.
    Fox News
  • The word "hello" was previously used to attract attention, such as, "Hello, what do you think you're doing?"
    The word "hello" was previously used to attract attention, such as, "Hello, what do you think you're doing?"
    Fox News
  • The Harvard University Library once contained a book bound in human skin but officially removed it in 2024 due to the book’s unethical origins
    The original owner of the book, a doctor, sourced the binding from a deceased female patient at a hospital where he worked. According to him, "a book about the human soul deserved to have a human covering."
    Fox News
  • If the Earth were the size of a grain of sand, the Sun would be the size of a tennis ball
    It would require 1.3 million Earths to fill the volume of the sun.
    Fox News
  • If a car could drive upward, it would take an hour for the vehicle to reach space
    The distance between sea level and the edge of space is 62 miles.
    Fox News
  • Humans were able to place a man on the Moon before putting wheels on luggage
    Wheels were added to suitcases in 1970, one year after Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.
    Fox News
  • The current U.S. flag was designed by a high school student for a class project - he originally received a
    His teacher later bumped his grade to an A after the U.S. Congress accepted it as America’s national flag.
    Fox News
  • The average person will spend about a total of 6 months waiting at red lights
    People will waste six months of their lives waiting for traffic lights to turn green.
    Fox News
  • Humans are about 1-2 cm taller in the morning after getting out of bed
    Humans will start the day just slightly taller.
    Fox News
  • Before the invention of the eraser, writers used to correct their graphite mistakes with wet bread
    Writers used to use wet bread as erasers until the modern rubber tools were invented around 1770.
    Fox News
  • Beer wasn’t classified as alcohol in Russia until 2013!
    Many Russians considered beer a soft drink until a decade ago.
    Fox News
  • Wombat feces are surprisingly cube-shaped, allowing the fecal matter to not roll away when the mammals mark their territory
    The Australian marsupials are the only animals known to produce cube-shaped feces.
    Fox News
  • A person typically produces enough saliva in their lifetime to fill two swimming pools!
    Salivary gland production varies between two to six cups per day.
    Fox News
  • The world’s deepest Postbox is in Susami Bay, Japan, where people can dive 10 meters underwater to send messages
    The underwater mailbox was proposed to attract more tourists and divers to Susami Bay.
    Fox News
  • Cheese is considered one, if not, the most shoplifted food worldwide, with nearly 4% of total cheese inventory stolen each year
    The addictive quality and small packaging of cheese makes the dairy product highly targeted among shoplifters.
    Fox News
  • Singapore, one of the cleanest countries in the world, made chewing gum illegal in 1992
    The 1992 law helps prevent people from spitting gum on the ground.
    Fox News
  • A jellyfish species, the Turritopsis dohrnii, has been deemed biologically immortal, due to its ability to reset its developmental stage after reaching maturity
    The "immortal jellyfish" can also hit the reset button when it becomes injured or threatened.
    Fox News
  • The world’s largest cave, Son Doong in Vietnam, has its very own ecosystem, complete with a river, forest, sunlight and climate. It’s so big that it can fit an entire NYC city block inside!
    Birds, monkeys and even snakes have been spotted inside the Vietnamese cave.
    Fox News
  • In one lifetime, the average person will eat the weight equivalent of 6 elephants
    An average person in the Western world eats about 70,000 pounds of food in a lifetime.
    Fox News
  • The Eiffel Tower was originally intended to be a temporary exhibit until it became so popular that it was no longer in danger of demolition
    The Eiffel Tower was scheduled to be demolished after 20 years.
    Fox News
  • The average lightning bolt runs at temperatures five times hotter than the surface of the sun!
    Lightning also moves about 30,000 times faster than a bullet.
    Fox News
  • The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is more than twice the height of NYC’s Empire State Building
    Dubai's Burj Khalifa set the record as the world's tallest building in 2010, when it first opened.
    Fox News
  • Humans blink about 15-20 times per minute. If you live to be 80 years old, you will have spent about 5 years of your life with your eyes closed due to blinking.
    People would spend five years of their entire life with their eyes closed solely from blinking.
    Fox News
  • The Antarctic ice sheet is so massive that if it were to melt completely, global sea levels would rise by about 58 meters (190 feet).
    Antarctic glaciers contain so much water that they would raise sea levels by 190 feet if they ever completely melted.
    Fox News
  • It takes about 1,800 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef, which equals 10 full bathtubs to create one quarter-pound burger. This includes water used for drinking, feed, and processing.
    A quarter-pound burger requires the equivalent of about 10 bathtubs of water to be created.
    Fox News
  • Mount Everest grows approximately 0.16 inches (4 millimeters) per year due to tectonic activity. Over a human lifetime, this growth can be quite noticeable, adding about 10 inches (25 centimeters) in 60 years.
    Mount Everest could grow 10 inches in the span of a human lifetime.
    Fox News
  • There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way: While estimates vary, it's generally accepted that there are around 3 trillion trees on Earth, whereas there are estimated to be around 100 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy.
    There are more trees on Earth than there are stars in the Milky Way.
    Fox News
  • To produce one pound of honey, a colony of honeybees must fly approximately 55,000 miles and visit around 2 million flowers.
    Honeybees must visit 2 million flowers to create one pound of honey.
    Fox News
  • The Great Wall of China is over 13,000 miles (21,000 kilometers) long. If laid end to end, it would stretch more than halfway around the Earth.
    The length of the Great Wall of China equates to more than half the Earth's circumference.
    Fox News
  • The global population reached 1 billion in 1804. It took 123 years to reach 2 billion (in 1927) and only 12 years to go from 7 billion to 8 billion (2022).
    While it took over a century for the human population to go from 1 to 2 billion people, it took just over a decade for 7 billion to go to 8 billion.
    Fox News
  • Due to thermal expansion, the height of the Eiffel Tower can vary by up to 15 centimeters (6 inches) depending on the temperature. In hot weather, the iron structure expands, and in cold weather, it contracts.
    The Eiffel Tower can stretch an extra six inches depending on the temperature.
    Fox News
  • A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus: Venus rotates very slowly on its axis, taking about 243 Earth days to complete one rotation. However, its orbit around the Sun only takes about 225 Earth days, making a day (rotation) longer than a year (orbit).
    On Venus, a day shockingly lasts longer than a year.
    Fox News
  • Every day, about 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created globally. That's equivalent to 250,000 Libraries of Congress.
    Data equivalent to a quarter-million Libraries of Congress are created every day.
    Fox News
  • The total length of a human's blood vessels could circle the Earth at least twice.
    The total length of a human's blood vessels could circle the Earth at least twice.
    Fox News
  • If all the blood vessels in the human body were laid end to end, they would measure approximately 60,000 miles, enough to circle the Earth more than twice.
    In 2010, the longest traffic jam in history occurred in China, lasting 12 days.
    Fox News
  • Around the world, there are about 8.6 million lightning strikes every day. Around the world, there are about 8.6 million lightning strikes every day. That's over 100 strikes per second!
    There are over 100 strikes per second around the world.
    Fox News
