Dr. Atlas says prolonged coronavirus lockdown is ‘killing people’

Presidential nominee Joe Biden has made it clear that he will keep the U.S. locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic if advised by scientists, but Special Adviser to the President Dr. Scott Atlas told “The Story with Martha MacCallum" that prolonging the lockdown is only killing more people.

“I think we all know that the prolonged lockdown is severely harmful to our country,” he said. “In fact, it's killing people. We don't just talk even about the medical care that's been missed. We're not just talking about the unemployment-related suicides and other harms. We have the latest data from the CDC that showed that there's a massive increase in people with psychiatric illness and depressive and anxiety disorders.”

According to CDC data, more than 25% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 25 have contemplated suicide in the last 30 days. Atlas said President Trump is carrying out policy that is “strategic and appropriate” to protect the vulnerable since this has “really got to end.”

DR. SCOTT ATLAS BACKS CALLS TO PLAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 'WE HAVE TO BECOME RATIONAL HERE'

“It's not about all the cases that's the most important metric,” he said. “It's about saving lives by protecting the vulnerable, by preventing hospital overcrowding … and by opening the economy, opening the schools. Because American lives are being destroyed.”

Atlas noted that nations like the U.K. are even realizing that keeping people locked in is an inappropriate use of policy – something we all should’ve learned by now, he said.

The U.S. has seen a 90% decrease in the fatality rate since the coronavirus' peak in April which Atlas explained is due to the fact that patient treatment, prevention and general knowledge have improved. Regardless of the arrival of a second wave, he said we’ll be much more equipped to handle it than the first time.

BRIT HUME ASKS 'WHICH SCIENTISTS' BIDEN WILL LISTEN TO WHEN DECIDING TO SHUT DOWN US

“No one knows if there’s going to be a second wave,” he said. “I think there's been a massive amount of mobilized resources by this administration, a massive amount of production of ventilators, a massive amount of development of drugs and life-saving therapies … If there is a second wave, we're going to be in much better shape to deal with it.”

Atlas also encouraged schools and universities to remain open even though the spread remains a threat since 98% of students are under the age of 35 and can easily combat the virus, instead of sending them home to high-risk environments.

“These are very safe environments,” he said. “When you start testing people who are asymptomatic or mildly ill ... Then you end up sending them back home to a high-risk environment, which is where their elderly parents live. It's totally nonsensical, really, and anti-science to close schools on the basis of patients who are really asymptomatic and have very low risk."

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE