Don Lemon trashes New York Post as 'uncredible' source on Hunter Biden: 'We don't have a shared reality'

"CNN This Morning" anchor Don Lemon trashed The New York Post as an "uncredible" source after listening to a CNN interview between Kaitlin Collins and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. , about Republican investigations into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

During a panel discussion later in the show, Lemon again slammed Comer for "citing sources as credible that are not credible" and "talking about facts of something that is kind of flexible."

In his interview with Collins Tuesday morning, Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, discussed the scandals that he and his GOP colleagues have been looking into.

He specifically mentioned meeting with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Capitol Hill recently and delving into details about how government may have colluded with big tech to censor "credible sources" like The New York Post.

In 2020, Twitter blocked the New York Post from sharing its bombshell reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The " Twitter Files ," an information dump on the platform's inner workings, revealed how Twitter’s most senior officials made the decision to censor the Post’s story only days before the 2020 election.

The Twitter Files also revealed that government officials could request Twitter to censor tweets they disapproved and provided email evidence that senior level Twitter officials were speaking to federal law enforcement officials on best practices for countering misinformation on the site pertaining to the 2020 election.

Comer talked to Collins about his committee digging further into this censorship, saying, "The thing that’s troubling to me is the fact that, according to the emails – and even Zuckerberg implied this at Facebook – the FBI was meeting regularly with the social media platforms, telling ‘em, ‘You know, be careful, this might be disinformation, this might be Russian disinformation.’"

Speaking about the Post specifically, Comer added that FBI was "suggesting that they ban people from their platforms – credible outlets like The New York Post, the fourth-biggest newspaper in America."

Once Collins finished the interview and turned the coverage over to co-anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow, Lemon slammed Comer, denying his claim that The New York Post was a credible outlet.

He stated, "That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there ­– citing uncredible sources, like citing The New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here."

Lemon then urged the show producers to delay going to commercial so he could say one last point. "Hold on please with the music," he said to people behind the camera. He then said, "American people are going to have to suffer through all of this stuff from election deniers to people who don’t believe in facts, we don’t have a shared reality. And now it has taken center stage."

Later on in the show, during a panel discussion with "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger and former Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones, Lemon trashed Comer’s claims again.

Addressing the panel, Lemon stated, "As I was watching that very good interview by Kaitlin Collins with Comer, and I had to come out and say something because he is citing sources as credible that are not credible, he is talking about facts of something that’s kind of flexible, and maybe you believe one thing or maybe another, facts are facts."

"And this is where we are right now," he added.