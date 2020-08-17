Chris Wallace: DNC feels more like ‘telethon’ than national convention

In the first few moments of the DNC, Fox News’ Chris Wallace said he has more questions than answers that left him wondering if the virtual event will work.

“I watched the first half-hour of the convention tonight and I come in with more questions than answers,” he said. “First of all, is this going to work? The first half-hour felt more to me like a telethon than it did like the national convention that we’re used to seeing.”

Wallace questioned whether or not this year’s convention will “energize” the audience as it has in the past, traditionally pulling in around 35 million viewers.

“Are people going to want to stick with this for four hours, primetime hours over the next four nights?” he said. “We'll get an early answer because the Democrats are leading with one of the best: Michelle Obama, one of the most popular political figures in this country, certainly one of the most effective speakers ... Is she going to be able to do the same thing on a pre-tape speech from her living room in Martha's Vineyard? That's going to be an interesting question to see whether or not this works.”

Beyond the conventions, Wallace pointed out there will be a number of other events plus the development of the coronavirus pandemic which will “drastically” impact the election.

“There are going to be events beyond these conventions, beyond Joe Biden, beyond Donald Trump,” he said. “They're going to have a dramatic effect on this campaign, maybe determine the campaign.”