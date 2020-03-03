Bloomberg campaign rep shrugs off early Super Tuesday results: 'We're still in the first quarter right now'

Mike Bloomberg's campaign is remaining optimistic as former Vice President Joe Biden racks up early victories on Super Tuesday, the campaign's spokeswoman told Fox News.

Sabrina Singh said spirits remain high among the former New York mayor and his team, and expressed confidence that the candidate will pick up more votes as the night progresses.

" It's still an early night," Singh said. "...It's a long night ahead of us. We have so many states that we are waiting to see how the results look for us. Arkansas, Oklahoma. Utah, Colorado...Mike has been really crisscrossing the country and going big in these Super Tuesday states and beyond."

"You don't call the game in the first quarter," Singh added, "and we're still in the first quarter right now."

Asked whether the campaign intends to move forward in the race if Bloomberg is unable to win one of the 14 Super Tuesday states, Singh said the campaign would "make an assessment later tonight, tomorrow, on to next week."

"Right now, as Mike said, he is in this to win it," Singh reiterated. "So we need to see what we do tonight. And I think it's still very early. We don't know how the votes are going to look in those other states and we're waiting for the early vote returns."

"We feel really confident about where we are right now and I think it's still an early night and I'm still excited to see what else comes in," she added.

When Martha MacCallum pressed Singh on whether Bloomberg was ready to suspend his presidential campaign due to a poor Super Tuesday showing, Singh seemed to walk back her earlier remark.

"I don't know that I meant tonight as in tonight will definitely inform decision making ... but I don't think anything’s going to get decided tonight," she clarified.

"We are super excited to be in Florida, looking ahead. We know the map for Mike only gets better as time goes on. "

Singh said the campaign " invested heavily" in Florida, calling the Sunshine State "a big battleground for us, and somewhere Mike can win. "

"He's been polling in the top tier and leading in polling there. So we feel really good as the math goes on about Mike's prospects in this race," she added.

MacCallum asked whether Bloomberg's late entrance to the Democratic field could impact his performance Tuesday, but Singh remained confident in the former New York mayor's ability to engage with voters.

"It was never going to be a possibility for us to lay the groundwork in the earlier states," she said. "We've been campaigning and we're in these Super Tuesday states with delegate-rich states that we can win in, that's where Mike was able to compete and that's where Mike has been able to lay the groundwork, in order to be competitive in the states we're seeing tonight," she explained.

She added, "It's still an early night and I think we feel really good about where we are right now."