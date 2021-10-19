Betsy DeVos on 'America's Newsroom': McAuliffe, Dems 'totally out of touch' with parents

While parental control of education is a hot topic in the Virginia governor's race, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said on Tuesday that Democrats are facing backlash from parents because they are "tired of being thought of as a nuisance and taken for granted."

"Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats like him are totally out of touch with what is happening across the globe regarding education," DeVos told "America's Newsroom."

She pointed out that the school shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic had "laid bare many of the failings of a system that has long left behind too many kids."

"It’s continuing to fail too many kids," said DeVos, pointing out "plummeting" test scores for eighth-graders in math and reading.

A new Fox News poll found that a strong majority of Virginia parents said they should tell schools what to teach their children, amid high-profile controversies over transgender policies and critical race theory in the state's schools.

The poll comes just two weeks after Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe – who served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018 – said he opposes the notion of parents telling schools what they should teach.

When asked by Fox pollsters, "Do you believe parents should – or should not – be telling schools what to teach?" 57% of Virginia parents and 50% of likely voters told Fox News that parents should tell schools what to teach. Only 34% of parents, and 40% of likely voters, said parents "should not" tell schools what to teach.

The education debate has reached a fever pitch in Northern Virginia where parents have turned out in droves to express concerns about COVID-19 policies, transgender policies, and critical race theory , a framework that involves deconstructing aspects of society to discover "systemic racism" beneath the surface. Some parents have called CRT divisive, claiming it encourages White students to view themselves as oppressors.

Parents in Fairfax County and Loudoun County have spoken up at school board meetings, drawing national attention. Parents in both locations have complained about sexually-explicit books in libraries, mask mandates for children in school, and "equity" trainings that parents say inculcate CRT.

DeVos said parents are expressing the need to have total involvement in their children’s education.

"Terry McAuliffe is just totally out of touch and I think this is going to be a deciding factor in the Virginia governor race," she said.

