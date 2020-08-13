Ben Shapiro: Democrats slammed federal presence in US cities, but they want to 'send the feds to yell at you about masks?'

Joe Biden would rather have federal officers enforce his proposed nationwide mask mandate than have them work to quell the violence ravaging several U.S. cities, Ben Shapiro observed Thursday.

Shapiro, who hosts "The Ben Shapiro Show" podcast, accused Democrats of the supposed double standard on Twitter, responding to a @Breaking911 alert that read "Joe Biden & Kamala Harris call for nationwide face mask mandate."

BIDEN CALLS FOR MANDATE REQUIRING ALL AMERICAS TO WEAR MASKS

"Are the same people complaining when federal law enforcement is sent to stop destruction of federal property now proposing we send the feds to yell at you about masks?" Shapiro wrote.

During a conversation with reporters after a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Biden, who was joined by his newly minted running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California declared that “Every American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum."

"Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide starting immediately and we will save lives. The estimates are we will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done," Biden emphasized.

Shapiro, an outspoken conservative commentator and Harvard law school graduate, questioned Biden's "constitutional authority" for the move.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S 'A BELIEVER IN MASKS,' BUT STOPS SHORT OF NATIONAL MANDATE IN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

"Where would they get the constitutional authority for this, and which federal force would they activate to enforce it, exactly?" he wrote.

Last month, President Trump said that while he is “a believer in masks” he’s leaving it up to state governors to decide whether or not to implement an order requiring people to wear them in public.

During the Thursday event, Biden took two questions from reporters ahead of the coronavirus briefing, but neither the former vice president nor Harris answered questions after making their comments regarding the mask mandate.

The mask mandate was showcased in a TV commercial that the Biden campaign quickly turned around on Thursday. In the 60 second spot, Biden also calls for increased coronavirus testing, personal protective equipment for all health care workers on the front lines in the battle against the pandemic and more support for schools and child care programs.

