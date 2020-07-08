Ben Shapiro: Will cancel culture come for DeSean Jackson?

The lack of outrage from many on the left over Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts exposes the hypocrisy of the "cancel culture" mob, Ben Shapiro said Wednesday.

"Everyone will be canceled unless you're on the full-on woke left, in which case you can say anything," "The Ben Shapiro Show" host told listeners. "You can literally quote Hitler."

DESEAN JACKSON ON ANTI SEMITIC POSTS: 'DIDN'T MEAN IT TO THE EXTENT YOU GUYS TOOK IT'

Jackson came under fire after sharing a quote on his Instagram account which he attributed to Adolf Hitler and praised noted anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan. The quote said that Jewish people "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America," he wrote, adding that "their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

On Tuesday, the Eagles put out what Shapiro called a "ridiculous" statement saying that they were "disappointed" by Jackson's comments -- but stopped short of announcing any discipline or fines against the wide receiver.

"Lets put it this way," Shapiro said pointedly. "If DeSean Jackson were White and quoted Hitler, how long do you think he’d be in the NFL?

"As long as you're on the right side, you'll never be canceled," he went on, “but if you’re on the proper woke side of the aisle, like Ice Cube, you can be as anti-Semitic as you want to be."

ICE CUBE ACCUSED OF SHARING ANTI-SEMITIC IMAGES ON TWITTER

Shapiro referred to what appeared to be a series of anti-Semitic posts by the rapper, most of which went unacknowledged.

"The last hatred that is allowed in the United States is hatred of Jews," Shapiro said.

