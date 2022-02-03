Winter Olympics: 26 new COVID-19 cases reported among athletes: LIVE UPDATES

Timothy LeDuc to become 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Adam Rippon delivered one of those quintessential Olympic moments four years ago in Pyeongchang, when his dazzling free skate helped to clinch the bronze medal for the U.S. in the team event to begin the figure skating program.

Not only did Rippon leave fans breathless, he became the first openly gay American to medal at the Winter Games.

Timothy LeDuc wants to do the same for U.S. athletes that identify as nonbinary. -AP

