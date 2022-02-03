Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Winter Olympics: 26 new COVID-19 cases reported among athletes: LIVE UPDATES

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing and the opening ceremonies begin on Feb. 4. The Olympics run through Feb. 20.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News Staff

Timothy LeDuc to become 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Adam Rippon delivered one of those quintessential Olympic moments four years ago in Pyeongchang, when his dazzling free skate helped to clinch the bronze medal for the U.S. in the team event to begin the figure skating program.

Not only did Rippon leave fans breathless, he became the first openly gay American to medal at the Winter Games.

Timothy LeDuc wants to do the same for U.S. athletes that identify as nonbinary. -AP

Click here for the full story

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Olympics: 26 new COVID-19 cases reported among athletes

Olympic workers in hazmat suits work at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Olympic officials in Beijing on Thursday announced that 26 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19—including 13 who were found on arrival to the country, the Associated Press reported. 

The report said 55 people in total tested positive out of 68,000 tests. A total of 287 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since Jan. 23.

Those people were put into isolation. 

The IOC said Wednesday at least 11 people have been treated at a hospital but none were serious cases. –The Associated Press contributed to this report

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

