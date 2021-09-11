US gives first public look inside Texas base housing Afghan refugees: LIVE UPDATES

Reporters invited inside Fort Bliss where US housing Afghan evacuees

The Biden administration allowed reporters to see inside Fort Bliss in Texas where refugees evacuated from Afghanistan are being screened and held before being relocated.

“Every Afghan who is here with us has endured a harrowing journey and they are now faced with the very real challenges of acclimating with life in the United States,” Liz Gracon, a senior State Department official, told reporters.

The three-hour tour was the first time the media has been granted broad access to one of the eight U.S. military installations housing Afghans but reporters weren't allowed to speak with evacuees.

Nearly 10,000 Afghan evacuees are staying at the base while they undergo medical and security checks before being resettled in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.