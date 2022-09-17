Chinese vice president to attend queen's funeral despite tensions

Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Chinese government announced Saturday. He will be the special representative of President Xi Jinping.

The visit has caused controversy as some British legislators have expressed concern that the Chinese government were even invited to the funeral.

The invitation to the funeral should be rescinded over human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group, a legislator told the BBC.

Wang, who was first appointed to a largely ceremonial post of vice president in 2018, often attends events on Xi’s behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.