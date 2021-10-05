Biden visiting Michigan Tuesday to tout infrastructure proposal amid Dem infighting: LIVE UPDATES
President Biden will travel to Howell, Michigan, Tuesday to rally for public support for his infrastructure bill and 'Build Back Better' agenda amid infighting within the Democratic Party
incoming update…
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce late Monday issued a statement to clarify its support of the infrastructure bill and its hope to “defeat the reconciliation bill.”
The statement said it sought to clarify the Chamber's position after an earlier Axios article that said the organization “is withdrawing its support” of the infrastructure bill, citing a letter from Neil Bradley, the chief policy officer.
The report said the decision was based on President Biden’s move to link the infrastructure bill with the $3.5 reconciliation package.
"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce continues to support the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and believes it should pass the House as a stand-alone bill unlinked to the proposed tax and spend reconciliation bill," the statement read. "The Chamber is continuing and expanding its efforts to defeat the reconciliation bill and opposes efforts to link the infrastructure bill to the reconciliation bill."
President Joe Biden is traveling to Howell, Michigan, Tuesday where he is expected to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure plan and “Build Back Better” agenda amid infighting among Democrats.
“On Tuesday, October 5, the President will travel to Howell, Michigan to continue rallying public support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill and Build Back Better agenda, which will grow our economy by investing in working families, paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich,” the White House said in a statement.
Biden will appear with Rep. Elise Slotkin, a moderate Democrat, who has urged him to promote his proposals more aggressively to the public, according to the Associated Press.
“We must communicate to the country the transformative nature of the initiatives in the legislation,” Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers prior to the trip.
There were a lot of theories about what role President Biden may take on late last week for a visit with House Democrats and how he would win them over to his big infrastructure bill and the social spending package.
Moderate Democrats and progressives were at each other’s throats for days over the infrastructure bill and the size of the social spending package.
The President conceded the House lacked the votes to pass the infrastructure bill. Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., conceded her group would have to ask for less than $3.5 trillion on the social spending bill.
