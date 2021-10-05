Biden visiting Michigan Tuesday to tout infrastructure proposal amid Dem infighting: LIVE UPDATES

US Chamber of Commerce clarifies position on infrastructure after earlier report

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce late Monday issued a statement to clarify its support of the infrastructure bill and its hope to “defeat the reconciliation bill.”

The statement said it sought to clarify the Chamber's position after an earlier Axios article that said the organization “is withdrawing its support” of the infrastructure bill, citing a letter from Neil Bradley, the chief policy officer.

The report said the decision was based on President Biden’s move to link the infrastructure bill with the $3.5 reconciliation package.

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce continues to support the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and believes it should pass the House as a stand-alone bill unlinked to the proposed tax and spend reconciliation bill," the statement read. "The Chamber is continuing and expanding its efforts to defeat the reconciliation bill and opposes efforts to link the infrastructure bill to the reconciliation bill."