Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial day 5: Witness testimony continues
Johnny Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Johnny Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse