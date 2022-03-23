Fight for Mariupol intensifies as US pursues more sanctions: LIVE UPDATES

Russian President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov refused Tuesday to say his nation would not use nuclear weapons if it thought Russia could be destroyed.

Peskov said the conditions were consistent with the nations national security concept. “If there’s a threat to the very existence of our country, it can be used in accordance with this concept,” he stated in response to the question of whether Russia’s use of nuclear weapons could be completely ruled out, according to the Russian government-controlled news site TASS.

"Russian military doctrine envisions use of nuclear weapons in a first use scenario if it is losing a conventional conflict. Ukraine is exactly the scenario for which this was developed,” said Rebekah Koffler, who is a former DIA intelligence officer who specialized in Russia.

“They fear U.S. intervention in Ukraine because they fear we are conventionally superior,” she said. “And if they interpret our action as offensive rather than defensive, that is when the viability of Russian statehood would be threatened, in accordance with the Russian national security concept and military doctrine.”