Fight for Mariupol intensifies as US pursues more sanctions: LIVE UPDATES
Russian troops intensified their siege of the devastated and strategic port city of Mariupol, which it has failed to seize control of nearly a month into the Ukrainian war. Biden will head to Europe this week to coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said.
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov refused Tuesday to say his nation would not use nuclear weapons if it thought Russia could be destroyed.
Peskov said the conditions were consistent with the nations national security concept. “If there’s a threat to the very existence of our country, it can be used in accordance with this concept,” he stated in response to the question of whether Russia’s use of nuclear weapons could be completely ruled out, according to the Russian government-controlled news site TASS.
"Russian military doctrine envisions use of nuclear weapons in a first use scenario if it is losing a conventional conflict. Ukraine is exactly the scenario for which this was developed,” said Rebekah Koffler, who is a former DIA intelligence officer who specialized in Russia.
“They fear U.S. intervention in Ukraine because they fear we are conventionally superior,” she said. “And if they interpret our action as offensive rather than defensive, that is when the viability of Russian statehood would be threatened, in accordance with the Russian national security concept and military doctrine.”
Russian troops destroyed a laboratory that helped improve management of radioactive waste at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian government said Tuesday.
The laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world,” the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said in its statement.
The laboratory was built in 2016 with the support of the European Commission at a cost of 6 million euros.
Forest fires also broke out near the plant on Monday, causing concerns that it could help s[read radiation.
Russia took control of plant soon after invading a month ago.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner discusses warning of cyber attacks and how some lawmakers are pushing for more U.S. support in Ukraine on ‘Special Report.’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has launched a humanitarian website aimed at providing assistance to Ukrainians.
The website, help.gov.ua, has a number that people can dial as well as step-by-step instructions for delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The website comes as many Ukrainian cities have faced a constant barrage by Russian forces, with many residents struggling for food and medical supplies.
Click here for Tuesday's live coverage.
Live Coverage begins here