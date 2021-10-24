Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Vigils held, planned for Halyna Hutchins: LIVE UPDATES

Cinematographers Guild holds vigil for Hutchins in Albuquerque on Saturday

The International Cinematographers Guild held a candlelight vigil for Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque on Saturday. She had been filming Alec Baldwin's "Rust" near Santa Fe last week when the actor accidentally shot and killed her with a prop gun.

“She was a mother, a wife, and an accomplished cinematographer," Guild President John Lindley said at the vigil, according to Deadline. "She was beloved, talented, respected and loving. She was also passionate about her work, and that’s really who all of you are. She was one of us.”

IATSE Local 480 President Liz Pecos added, “We share the outrage and shock at her life being cut short in such a devastating way. Her death shouldn’t have happened. Everyone deserves to go to work knowing they’ll be able to return home safely. This has shaken all of us to the very core. May her memory be eternal and her life not lived in vein.”

Another vigil is planned in Burbank, California, on Sunday.