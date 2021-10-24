Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Vigils held, planned for Halyna Hutchins: LIVE UPDATES
Mourners in Santa Fe, New Mexico, held a candlelight vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Saturday. She died on Thursday after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie "Rust," accidentally killing her. Another vigil was planned for Sunday in the Los Angeles area.
The International Cinematographers Guild held a candlelight vigil for Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque on Saturday. She had been filming Alec Baldwin's "Rust" near Santa Fe last week when the actor accidentally shot and killed her with a prop gun.
“She was a mother, a wife, and an accomplished cinematographer," Guild President John Lindley said at the vigil, according to Deadline. "She was beloved, talented, respected and loving. She was also passionate about her work, and that’s really who all of you are. She was one of us.”
IATSE Local 480 President Liz Pecos added, “We share the outrage and shock at her life being cut short in such a devastating way. Her death shouldn’t have happened. Everyone deserves to go to work knowing they’ll be able to return home safely. This has shaken all of us to the very core. May her memory be eternal and her life not lived in vein.”
Another vigil is planned in Burbank, California, on Sunday.
The armorer on set of the movie "Rust," which has made headlines after a prop gun used by Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, once expressed doubt in her capabilities working on Hollywood movie sets.
Hannah Gutierrez was named in records filed on Friday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, related to the fatal shooting. According to the records, the gun that took Hutchins' life and injured director Joel Souza was one of three that Gutierrez had set on a cart outside the building where a scene from the movie was being acted.
The armorer, who also goes by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, appeared on the "Voices of the West" podcast last month where she admitted she was initially reluctant about her abilities.
