Ahmaud Arbery case: Dad calls to make world better place for everyone: LIVE UPDATES

Ahmaud Arbery's friends and family celebrated outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday after three men were found guilty of murdering the 25-year-old.

Ahmaud Arbery's father: 'Let’s keep fighting to make this a better place for all human beings'

Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery is hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.

Ahmaud Arbery's friends and family were jubilant outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday after three men were found guilty of murdering the 25-year-old.

"For real, all lives matter, not just black children. We don’t want to see nobody go through this. I don’t want no daddy to watch his kid get shot down like that. It’s all our problem. So let’s keep fighting to make this a better place for all human beings. Love everybody! All human beings need to be treated equally,"

Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's father, said after the jury came back with their verdict.Linda Gamble told Fox News that she is happy Arbery's family "can sleep now.""They can rest," Gamble said. "There is going to be a chair empty at their dinner table, but they can look at that empty chair and see peace."

