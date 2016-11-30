World-class Mexican Museum being built in San Francisco
A 60,000-square-foot space in downtown San Francisco will be the home of 800 works of Mexican folk art donated by the family of Nelson Rockefeller and pieces by Mexican muralist Diego Rivera and painter Miguel Covarrubias.
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 13, 2016, a woman walks past a mural outside the future home of the Mexican Museum under construction in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
In this photo taken Monday, June 27, 2016, an ink drawing of Jose Limon by Miguel Covarrubias is seen at the Mexican Museum currently located at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
In this photo taken Monday, June 27, 2016, registrar Wendy Niles holds a Day of the Dead sculpture "La Soldadera" by Alvaro de la Cruz being stored in a vault at the Mexican Museum currently located at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
In this photo taken Monday, June 27, 2016, Chair Andrew Kluger looks over a painting of founder Peter Rodriguez by Alfredo Arreguin at the Mexican Museum currently located at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
In this photo taken Monday, June 27, 2016, artwork by Geri Montano is seen in background with wares for sale in the La Tienda of the Mexican Museum currently located at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
In this photo taken Monday, June 27, 2016, Chair Andrew Kluger holds brushes used by Diego Rivera at the Mexican Museum currently located at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
In this photo taken Monday, June 27, 2016, is an exterior view of the Mexican Museum presently located at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Construction of a four-story, state-of-the-art Mexican Museum is underway, realizing the dream of a late Mexican-American artist who four decades ago opened the city's first museum for Latino art in a Mission District storefront. The 60-000 square feet building in downtown San Francisco will be home to 16,000 pre-Columbian, colonial, modern and contemporary works of Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino art, the largest such collection in the country.
