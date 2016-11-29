Whisky Business For The Government Of Uruguay
The government of Uruguay makes Scotch whisky. It also makes and sells rum, vodka and cognac, and has done so for nearly a century.
In this Aug. 22, 2013 photo, an employee inspects a bottle of Mac Pay whisky on a production line at the Ancap plant where Mac Pay is bottled in Montevideo, Uruguay. Inspired by the late President Jose Batlle y Ordonez, Uruguay's congress created in the 1930's Ancap, a state fuel and liquor monopoly that still refines imported oil and distills liquor at side-by-side plants in Montevideo.
This Aug. 22, 2013 photo shows part of an Ancap plant where alcohol is distilled in Montevideo, Uruguay.
In this Aug. 21, 2013 photo, bottles of liquor line a bar shelf in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay. President Jose Mujica says Uruguay's long experience at the center of the nation's liquor business makes it more than capable of dominating another addictive substance: marijuana.
In this Aug. 21, 2013 photo, a man sits with a drink in hand at a downtown bar in Montevideo, Uruguay.
