Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE

Whisky Business For The Government Of Uruguay

The government of Uruguay makes Scotch whisky. It also makes and sells rum, vodka and cognac, and has done so for nearly a century.   

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/180dc0c8-Uruguay-Whisky-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Uruguay_Whisky_1

    In this Aug. 22, 2013 photo, an employee inspects a bottle of Mac Pay whisky on a production line at the Ancap plant where Mac Pay is bottled in Montevideo, Uruguay. Inspired by the late President Jose Batlle y Ordonez, Uruguayâs congress created in the 1930's Ancap, a state fuel and liquor monopoly that still refines imported oil and distills liquor at side-by-side plants in Montevideo. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Uruguay-Whisky-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Uruguay_Whisky_4

    This Aug. 22, 2013 photo shows part of an Ancap plant where alcohol is distilled in Montevideo, Uruguay. Inspired by the late President Jose Batlle y Ordonez, Uruguayâs congress created in the 1930's Ancap, a state fuel and liquor monopoly that still refines imported oil and distills liquor at side-by-side plants in Montevideo. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Uruguay-Whisky-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Uruguay_Whisky_3

    In this Aug. 21, 2013 photo, bottles of liquor line a bar shelf in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay. The government of Uruguay makes Scotch whisky. It also makes and sells rum, vodka and cognac, and has done so for nearly a century. President Jose Mujica says Uruguayâs long experience at the center of the nationâs liquor business makes it more than capable of dominating another addictive substance: marijuana. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Uruguay-Whisky-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Uruguay_Whisky_2

    In this Aug. 21, 2013 photo, a man sits with a drink in hand at a downtown bar in Montevideo, Uruguay. The government of Uruguay makes Scotch whisky. It also makes and sells rum, vodka and cognac, and has done so for nearly a century. President Jose Mujica says Uruguayâs long experience at the center of the nationâs liquor business makes it more than capable of dominating another addictive substance: marijuana. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Image 1 of 3

Recommended