Wayfair Way Day sale: There's still time to grab great deals on these popular brands

Wayfair's Fall Way Day sale ends at midnight tonight, so there is still time to enjoy huge discounts on a wide range of items, including furniture, rugs, kitchen appliances and more, with site-wide free shipping.

Enjoy incredible savings on popular brands like Sealy, Shark and iRobot, which are known for their quality and reliability. You'll also find deals on Martha Stewart and the Scott Brothers, renowned for their design and functionality. So, if you are looking for a fall home refresh, now is the perfect opportunity to grab some great discounts.

Mattresses

Dining chairs

Sofas

Kitchen appliances

Patio furniture

Rugs

Original price: $385

This area rug brings a refreshing boost of color to your home. It features a cream, orange, and blue design that is inspired by iconic Turkish patterns with purposeful distressing to add vintage appeal to your space.

Original price: $1,030

Need something to elevate your living room? Try adding this flatweave area rug with a motif inspired by classic Persian textile arts and lodge-inspired style. It's handmade in India from 65% wool, and 35% polyester – a material that's naturally durable, hypoallergenic and stain-resistant.

Original price: $1,169.00

Sealy's Cool 12-inch medium memory foam mattress with cool technology uses CopperChill technology to promote a cooler, more comfortable sleep. The mattress has layers of memory foam that conform to your body and provide support. The top layer is infused with CopperChill technology.

Original price: $1,099.00

This Sealy Dreamlife 14-inch hybrid mattress-in-a-box is designed to help you sleep comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed. It's made with SealyComfort gel memory foam, which is said to adapt to your body.

Original price: $819.00

Switch to the Wayfair Sleep 14-inch cooling gel hybrid mattress for a mattress designed to provide a comfortable and cool sleep experience. The mattress combines gel-infused memory foam with a wrapped-coil innerspring system.

Original price: $369.99

Wayfair Sleep's 13.5-inch gel memory Foam mattress is a medium-firm, cooling mattress designed to provide support and a comfortable sleep temperature. It is shipped rolled in a box and expands to its original shape within 72 hours of being unboxed and unrolled.

Original price: $664.99

Make these beautiful Martha Stewart Winfield dining chairs part of your permanent seating arrangement. This set of two upholstered dining chairs with a reclaimed finish on the solid wood legs has a sleek and clean design that complements any dining room style.

Original price: $219.99

The Twillery Co.'s Minehead upholstered set of four side dining chairs has a modern silhouette in a mid-century-inspired style that prioritizes comfort. They are easy to assemble and make the perfect set of side chairs.

Original price: $399

This set of two Sharon upholstered side chairs gets high reviews from Wayfair customers for their look and superior quality. The chairs feature an angular, mid-century modern silhouette. Each chair is made from solid wood with a warm brown finish.

Original price: $289.99

This four-piece set of chairs features a wood frame that rests on four angled, tapered metal legs with an oak-looking finish for a sleek modern vibe. The scoop seat and back are wrapped in polyester and filled with foam to provide the proper support as you sit.

Original price: $399

This side chair blends modern style with a hint of rustic charm for a standout addition to your living room or den. It has a rubberwood frame with an organic silhouette and curved back legs that give your space a minimalist lodge-inspired vibe.

Original price: $499.99

This recliner with storage pocket is the perfect reading nook accessory. The upholstered recliner features a wing-back design and bronzed or silver nailhead trim for a classic look.

Original price: $345.99

This power lift recliner comes with massage and heating functions. It's built on a solid wood and metal frame and is wrapped in faux leather upholstery with a foam filling for just the right amount of support.

Original price: $336.99

The Anylia Upholstered Sofa is spacious and comfortable. Its solid and engineered wood frame is upholstered in the neutral hue of your choice. Plush square cushions with piped detailing are filled with foam for lots of support, especially in smaller spaces.

Original price: $749.99

This Novelle convertible sofa by Etta Avenue is perfect for hosting overnight guests. Its convertible 3-click technology and modern split-back design let you easily adjust from the sofa, lounger and bed positions in one simple swoop.

Original price: $379.99

This small-scale sectional sofa comfortably seats three people and is a great choice for smaller spaces. The modular design includes a sofa and a chaise.

Original price: $657

The Knife Set is an essential kitchen tool that every home chef needs. The self-sharpening slots boast built-in ceramic honing wheels that automatically sharpen when knives are stored or removed.

Original price: $79.99

The FlexCook Slow Cooker from Hamilton Beach lets you program timing and heat settings to fit your schedule and cooking style. You can program two heat settings and time durations in one cooking cycle.

Original price: $44.99

Make restaurant-style sandwiches at home for a fraction of the cost with this Hamilton Beach Panini Press.

Original price:$119.99

If you need more counter space, try this two-in-one toaster oven combo. This unique combo lets you cook personal-sized pizzas with a tender, crispy crust. Toast bread evenly in 40% less time than in a traditional toaster oven.

Original price: $240

SMEG kettles aren't just well-performing appliances; they are a statement piece. This beautiful retro-design kettle is fast, safe and reliable. It has a stainless steel body, a large 1.7-litre capacity and a cordless base, which makes it practical and functional.

Original price: $499.99

Basque's hard-enameled cast iron cookware set is designed to withstand generations. Its cast-iron composition provides superior heat retention and distribution, so food cooks quickly and evenly.

Original price: $1,159.94

The All-Clad stainless 10-piece cookware set includes 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, a three-quart covered sauté pan, two-quart and three-covered saucepans and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

Original price: $79.99

Buy this Martha Stewart Gatwick seven-quart cast iron round Dutch oven to cook a variety of meals. It is durable and can be used on the stovetop or in the oven.

Original price: $179.99

This non-toxic ceramic nonstick cookware set includes 10 pots and pans made from heavy-gauge aluminum. The ceramic nonstick interior is free of harmful chemicals. The set features a porcelain enamel exterior and gold-toned stainless steel handles. It is oven-safe.

Original price: $180.00

This Cuisinart blender can be used for a variety of tasks, including making smoothies, soups and baby food. It also comes with a fully functional food processor. This model can chop raw and cooked foods, including meats, to any consistency.

Original price: $429.99

Grab a grill on sale during the Way Day event. This Char-Broil Performance Series Three-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cabinet has a stylish design, porcelain-coated cast iron grates and cabinet storage. It is the perfect cooking space when preparing a feast.

Original price: $249.99

This compact electric grill is perfect if you want the convenience of grilling without the hassle of gas or charcoal. This grill uses TRU-infrared cooking technology to deliver consistently tender, juicy and delicious food every time. It is small enough to fit on a patio and large enough to grill up to 12 burgers at a time.

Original price: $647.96

This set includes four sturdy, gorgeous outdoor plastic folding adirondack chairs. Use them to lounge with a good book or spend time with guests. The poly material is perfectly complemented by a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

Original price: $173.99

Use this waterproof, lockable outdoor deck box to keep your outdoor equipment and tools neat, tidy and well-organized. This storage cabinet is made of high-strength plastic. It is waterproof, UV-resistant and corrosion-resistant, suitable for all weather conditions.