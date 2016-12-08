Walt Disney World Honors The Chilean Miners
Rescued Chilean miners served as Grand Marshals in a special afternoon parade and presentation at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0a815bd6-chileminersdisneyslideshow1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chilean miner Mario Sepulveda, right, waves to the crowd as rescuer Manuel Alejandro, left, and miners Omar Rojas, second left, and Luis Urzua are honored during a visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/46a908d6-chileminersdisneyslideshow9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Two-year-old Espiranza Sepuleda waves to a group of Chilean miners during their visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Chilean miners who were rescued after 69 days underground last year, visited the theme park with their families and a few of their rescuers.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/707e4715-chileminersdisneyslideshow8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Minnie Mouse leads a parade honoring the Chilean miners, during a visit the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2e4f3fcb-chileminersdisneyslideshow7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Manuel Alejandro, left, a rescuer, watches as Chilean miner Luis Urzua waves the Chilean flag in the parade as they visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The theme park welcomed a group of Chilean miners, rescued after 69 days underground last year, as well as their families and some of their rescuers.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/42006989-chileminersdisneyslideshow6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A crowd cheers for Chilean miners and their rescuers during their visit to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/67127ca9-chileminersdisneyslideshow5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Victor Zamora, one of the 33 Chilean miners rescued after being trapped for 69 days last year, holds the Chilean flag on Main Street during a visit to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bce850b2-chileminersdisneyslideshow4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Richard Villarroel Sr., one of the 33 miners rescued after being trapped for 69 days underground last year, holds his son Richard Villarroel Jr. during a visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fb968589-chileminersdisneyslideshow3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luis Urza, standing, and Omar Reygada, two of the 33 Chilean miners rescued after being trapped for 69 days last year, are shown during a visit to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6345346-chileminersdisneyslideshow2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chilean miners, Jeorge Galleguillos, top right, and Jimmy Sanchez, bottom right, ride the Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster during a visit the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/72cdf003-chileminersdisneyslideshow.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Juan Carlos Aguilar, one of the 33 Chilean miners rescued after being trapped for 69 days last year, holds the Chilean flag with his daughter Carla Aguilar on Main Street during a visit to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
