Transform Your Bathroom Into a Luxurious Spa

Having a relaxing spa date can be the perfect way to de-stress from the day and relax achy limbs — too bad it could also mean emptying your wallet. READ: Problem-Solvers and Fresh Finds From the 2013 Kitchen and Bath Show Everyone should give themselves a day of pampering to unwind without worrying about booking an appointment or splurging on a 15-minute treatment. Fortunately, interior designers insist on bringing this luxurious experience right to your bathroom. “Dreaming of a spa weekend isn’t always easy or affordable, but creating a spa-like environment in your own bathroom can be achieved easily and have you wanting to take a bubble bath every chance you get,” says interior designer Abbe Fenimore. Investing in bath salts, adding plenty of flowers, and whipping out the tunes of a tropical rainforest may seem like a quick cure, but revamping your space for the ultimate spa getaway does require plenty of creativity. “I always ask my clients to create a Pinterest board with their favorite bathroom images as a starting point,” says Fenimore. “Including images from your favorite day spas can also be a great starting point when you are trying to decide on a color palette and aesthetic.” For the makeover you’ll want to invest in now, here are some ideas to get your bathroom spa started: