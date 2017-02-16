Top 10 Hair Products Under $10
Who doesn’t want fabulous, smooth and healthy-looking hair? If you think keeping your mane looking fanstasic means having to drop a lot of cash, think again. The drugstore is full of terrific finds for your tresses. Here are our tried and true favorites, all available for under $10.
John Frieda Collection Frizz-Ease Hair Serum, $8.99A must-have in everyone's hair care routine, this serum works magic. Infused with silk protein, it will smooth your frizz, giving you hair that's easier to style and manage.Walgreens.com
TRESemme TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray, $4.50There are many different hairsprays to choose from at the drugstore, but the Tresseme Tres Two Extra Hold is in a class by itself. It gives you great hold, doesn't weigh your hair down, is 24-hour humidity resistant, and it keeps your hair flexible.Walgreens.com
Dove Hair Therapy Nourishing Oil Care Detangler, $5.99This conditioner will take your locks from dry and frizzy to sleek and smooth. Enriched with Argan oil, you can use this spray to condition wet hair or refresh dry hair.Soap.com
Organix Shampoo & Conditioner in Nourishing Coconut Milk, $6.99Free of sulfates and parabens, this shampoo and conditioner combo will leave you feeling like you just had a luxurious salon treatment.Organixhair.com
Garnier Fructis Haircare Sleek & Shine Sleek Finish 5-In-1 Serum Spray, $5.99This product packs a punch for fighting humidity, frizz and dull hair. Use this light mist to get a gorgeous gloss.drugstore.com
Psssst Dry Shampoo, $6.99You're always told not to wash your hair every day, but how can you keep it from looking greasy? Meet dry shampoo. Use on second-day hair or after the gym to freshen up your roots.Walgreens.com
Conair Bun Maker 6 Piece Kit, $4.99Want something a little sleeker than just a plain old ponytail? This kit will help you make the perfect full bun in less than five minutes for under $5.folica.com
Alberto VO5 Hot Oil Shower Works Weekly Deep Conditioning Treatment, $5.99Your hair can always use a little TLC! This treatment is an oldie but goodie. Use it once a week before shampooing and let the intensive conditioning treatment begin.drugstore.com
Got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder, $5.99This powder packs a punch and gives any hair instant volume. Shake some in your hands, rub your palms together, apply to your roots and watch the magic happen!Walgreens.com
Not Your Mother's Beat the Heat Thermal Styling Spray, $.599One key way to protect your hair is with a heat thermal styling spray. This product will shield your hair from the heat damage that comes from your various styling tools. Use on damp hair before blow drying or on dry hair before styling.Walmart.com
