Tom Brady's most inspirational quotes of all time

Reports circulated on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, that Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, is announcing his retirement from professional football.

Brady, a father of three, is not just known for football, though.

Brady, 44, has been an inspiration to countless other athletes across the country and the world, as well as to numerous little kids who aim to be as successful as he has been in their chosen career.

Here are a few of his most inspirational quotes over the years.

"Don't rely on others. You’ll have great support from a lot of people, still. But, no one's going to hand you anything."

"When you're one of the leaders of the team, there are no days off."

"If I have something to say, I want it to be meaningful."

"I really do just want to win, and that has and will continue to be the reason that motivates me and is the biggest factor in my decision-making process."

"To me, football is so much about mental toughness, it's digging deep, it's doing whatever you need to do to help a team win and that comes in a lot of shapes and forms."

"Too often in life, something happens and we blame other people for us not being happy or satisfied or fulfilled. So the point is, we all have choices, and we make the choice to accept people or situations or to not accept situations."

"Things don't correct themselves. You've got to go out there and work hard to correct them."

"I think I have a certain respect for people, you know. And I guess a lot of times I expect that respect to go both ways."

"Football is unconditional love."

"As you get older, you have more responsibilities; you have more commitments, more events, kids, you're married now. You still have all the things that you've had, plus you just keep adding."

"A lot of times I find that people who are blessed with the most talent don't ever develop that attitude, and the ones who aren't blessed in that way are the most competitive and have the biggest heart."

"I knew I became a professional when I stop paying attention to what time it was."

"Every quarterback can throw a ball; every running back can run; every receiver is fast; but that mental toughness that you talk about translates into competitiveness."

"Moderation in everything. If there [are] things you really love, you should enjoy. You get one life, so you should enjoy it."

"All parents are concerned about their children’s well-being. As a parent of three kids, I’m very concerned about their well-being."

"You have to believe in your process. You have to believe in the things that you are doing to help the team win. I think you have to take the good with the bad."

"Sleep is all about recovering. So if you're not sleeping, you're not recovering. And if you're going to break your body down a lot, you better find ways to build it back up. And the only way to do that is [to] get a lot of sleep. So for me, I go to bed at like 8:30, 9:00. As soon as I put my kids to bed. Because I'm up at 5:30 the next day."