Potty-training toddler lies to dad in hilarious viral video

A 2-year-old boy denying to his father that he used the toilet while potty-training has captured the hearts of the internet.

A video shared on Facebook by mother, Dani DeVito, shows little Matt hilariously telling his dad, “I didn’t poop, I peed.”

Matt, who is sitting on the toilet, repeatedly denies that he was able to go. His dad, Greg, however, wasn’t so convinced.

“Wait you didn’t poop?... I thought you pooped, too?” the father said.

“No, I peed!” the son insisted.

Matt’s father, unable to hold it together in front of his son, starts to cry tears of laughter. Despite Matt’s insistence on keeping up his potty ruse, he managed to break character out of concern for his dad.

“Are you sad daddy?” Matt asked, even reaching out for a hug to comfort him.

“I’m trying so hard to not laugh I’m crying,” his dad said. “You’re funny, you’re a really funny guy.”

Apparently the rest of the internet agreed, as the original video has garnered more than 17 million views.

In an interview with WVNews, Matt’s parents said they were just as taken by their son’s hilarious antics.

“We don’t know where the voice came from. We have no idea. He’s just a goofy kid,” his mom said. “He says it all the time now because he’s randomly seen the video with us, but it’s not a normal occurrence by any stretch of the imagination.”