Titanic: 110 Years Later
On April 12, 1912, the Titanic sank during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City.
- The SS 'Titanic,' leaving Belfast to start her trials, pulled by tugs, shortly before her disastrous maiden voyage of April 1912.read more
- April 20, 1912: Illustrations and photographs of the 'Titanic' and its passengers and crew. The Graphic - pub. 1912.read more
- April 27, 1912: Crowds wait at Plymouth dock for the arrival of the 'Lapland,' after the Titanic disaster.read more
- April 27, 1912: An idea for detachable decks which could be converted into rafts in an emergency, following the great loss of life in the 'Titanic' disaster. The lack of an adequate number of lifeboats on board was in part blamed for the low number of survivors. Supplement to The Graphic - pub. 1912.read more
- April 27, 1912: An illustration by Frenchman Henry Laros of the imagined fate of the White Star liner, the 'Titanic,' lying on the sea bed, under pack ice. Original Publication: The Graphic - pub. 1912.read more
- Survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster in a crowded lifeboat.read more
- April 1912: Lowering the lifeboats on the SS Titanic after the liner collided with an iceberg. Original Publication: From a page of The Graphic, 1912.read more
- April 14, 1912: Survivors watch from the lifeboats as the ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic', plunges beneath the waves. Original Publication: Illustrated London News - pub. 1912 Original Publication: From a special supplement of 'Graphic.'read more
- April 4, 1912: Latitude 41' 46N and longitude 50' 14W, the place where the 'Titanic' sank. Original Publication: The Graphic - pub. 1912.read more
- April 14, 1912: Survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster nearing the 'Carpathia', in a lifeboat. The arrow points to Joseph Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line.read more
- An illustration of the damage caused when the White Star liner 'Titanic' hit an iceberg during its maiden voyage, on 14th April 1912. The cross-section of the vessel shows the various compartments which flooded after the accident. Original publication: The Graphic - pub. April 27, 1912.read more
- The liner Titanic in a dry dock at the Harland and Wolff shipyard, Belfast, in February 1912.read more
- April 1912: Survivors of the Titanic disaster boarding a tug from the liner which rescued them.read more
- Lifeboats on board the SS Titanic. When the liner sank in the Atlantic after hitting an iceberg there were only enough lifeboats on board to hold a third of the passengers and crew.read more
- April 29, 1912: A crowd await the return of survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster, at Southampton.read more
- February 1912: The ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic' at Harland and Wolff's shipyard, Belfast.read more
- A bronze cherub statue was recovered from the Titanic's wreckage in 1987.read more
- Aug. 7, 1998: Underwater video shows wreckage of the RMS Titanic still lies on ocean floor.read more
- A diver examines the recovered hull wreckage from the RMS Titanic in 1998.read more
- Aug. 7, 1998: Underwater video shows wreckage of the RMS Titanic still lies on ocean floor.read more
- A porthole from the Titanic is one of thousands of artifacts recovered from the ship's wreckage.read more
