  • Published
    21 Images

    Titanic: 110 Years Later

    On April 12, 1912, the Titanic sank during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City.

  • The SS 'Titanic', leaving Belfast to start her trials, pulled by tugs, shortly before her disastrous maiden voyage of April 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
    The SS 'Titanic,' leaving Belfast to start her trials, pulled by tugs, shortly before her disastrous maiden voyage of April 1912.
    Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
  • 20th April 1912: Illustrations and photographs of the 'Titanic' and its passengers and crew. The Graphic - pub. 1912 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 20, 1912: Illustrations and photographs of the 'Titanic' and its passengers and crew. The Graphic - pub. 1912.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • 27th April 1912: Crowds wait at Plymouth dock for the arrival of the 'Lapland', after the Titanic disaster. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
    April 27, 1912: Crowds wait at Plymouth dock for the arrival of the 'Lapland,' after the Titanic disaster.
    Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
  • 27th April 1912: An idea for detachable decks which could be converted into rafts in an emergency, following the great loss of life in the 'Titanic' disaster. The lack of an adequate number of lifeboats on board was in part blamed for the low number of survivors. Supplement to The Graphic - pub. 1912 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 27, 1912: An idea for detachable decks which could be converted into rafts in an emergency, following the great loss of life in the 'Titanic' disaster. The lack of an adequate number of lifeboats on board was in part blamed for the low number of survivors. Supplement to The Graphic - pub. 1912.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • 27th April 1912: An illustration by Frenchman Henry Laros of the imagined fate of the White Star liner, the 'Titanic', lying on the sea bed, under pack ice. Original Publication: The Graphic - pub. 1912 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 27, 1912: An illustration by Frenchman Henry Laros of the imagined fate of the White Star liner, the 'Titanic,' lying on the sea bed, under pack ice. Original Publication: The Graphic - pub. 1912.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • Survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster in a crowded lifeboat. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)
    Survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster in a crowded lifeboat.
    General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
  • April 1912: Lowering the lifeboats on the SS Titanic after the liner collided with an iceberg. Original Publication: From a page of The Graphic, 1912. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 1912: Lowering the lifeboats on the SS Titanic after the liner collided with an iceberg. Original Publication: From a page of The Graphic, 1912.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • 14th April 1912: Survivors watch from the lifeboats as the ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic', plunges beneath the waves. Original Publication: Illustrated London News - pub. 1912 Original Publication: From a special supplement of 'Graphic'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 14, 1912: Survivors watch from the lifeboats as the ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic', plunges beneath the waves. Original Publication: Illustrated London News - pub. 1912 Original Publication: From a special supplement of 'Graphic.'
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • 4th April 1912: Latitude 41' 46N and longitude 50' 14W, the place where the 'Titanic' sank. Original Publication: The Graphic - pub. 1912 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 4, 1912: Latitude 41' 46N and longitude 50' 14W, the place where the 'Titanic' sank. Original Publication: The Graphic - pub. 1912.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • 14th April 1912: Survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster nearing the 'Carpathia', in a lifeboat. The arrow points to Joseph Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)
    April 14, 1912: Survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster nearing the 'Carpathia', in a lifeboat. The arrow points to Joseph Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line.
    General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
  • An illustration of the damage caused when the White Star liner 'Titanic' hit an iceberg during its maiden voyage, on 14th April 1912. The cross-section of the vessel shows the various compartments which flooded after the accident. Original publication: The Graphic - pub. 27th April 1912
    An illustration of the damage caused when the White Star liner 'Titanic' hit an iceberg during its maiden voyage, on 14th April 1912. The cross-section of the vessel shows the various compartments which flooded after the accident. Original publication: The Graphic - pub. April 27, 1912.
    Getty Images
  • The liner Titanic in dry dock at the Harland and Wolff shipyard, Belfast, February 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    The liner Titanic in a dry dock at the Harland and Wolff shipyard, Belfast, in February 1912.
    Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • April 1912: Survivors of the Titanic disaster boarding a tug from the liner which rescued them. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    April 1912: Survivors of the Titanic disaster boarding a tug from the liner which rescued them.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • Lifeboats on board the SS Titanic. When the liner sank in the Atlantic after hitting an iceberg there were only enough lifeboats on board to hold a third of the passengers and crew. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Lifeboats on board the SS Titanic. When the liner sank in the Atlantic after hitting an iceberg there were only enough lifeboats on board to hold a third of the passengers and crew.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • 29th April 1912: A crowd await the return of survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster, at Southampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
    April 29, 1912: A crowd await the return of survivors of the 'Titanic' disaster, at Southampton.
    Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
  • February 1912: The ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic' at Harland and Wolff's shipyard, Belfast. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
    February 1912: The ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic' at Harland and Wolff's shipyard, Belfast.
    Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
  • Titanic cherub statue
    A bronze cherub statue was recovered from the Titanic's wreckage in 1987.
    Associated Press
  • Titanic wreckage
    Aug. 7, 1998: Underwater video shows wreckage of the RMS Titanic still lies on ocean floor.
    Associated Press
  • Diver swims to Titanic wreckage
    A diver examines the recovered hull wreckage from the RMS Titanic in 1998.
    Associated Press
  • Titanic wreckage
    Aug. 7, 1998: Underwater video shows wreckage of the RMS Titanic still lies on ocean floor.
    Associated Press
  • Titanic porthole
    A porthole from the Titanic is one of thousands of artifacts recovered from the ship's wreckage.
    Associated Press
