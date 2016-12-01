The World Salsa Masters 2015 takes over Madrid
Dancers came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23f77493-Spain-Dance-Festival-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__8_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo Spanish dancers Maria Garrido, left, and David Martin perform during the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/23f77493-Spain-Dance-Festival-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/315eccdb-Spain-Dance-Festival-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__4_In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 photo Spanish dancers Luis Chavez, right, and Alba Ibanez celebrate backstage after winning the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/315eccdb-Spain-Dance-Festival-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/90bb72f6-Spain-Dance-Festival-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__7_In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 photo Spanish dancer Alba Ibanez reacts after winning with her partner Luis Chavez the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/90bb72f6-Spain-Dance-Festival-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9f71bf9d-Spain-Dance-Festival-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__3_In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 photo Portuguese dancers Ines Gameiro, left, and Pedro Sousa pose for a photo backstage after taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9f71bf9d-Spain-Dance-Festival-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/37128a35-Sanders-DC-Workers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sanders_DC_WorkersDemocratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. joins low-wage workers, some who labor as cooks and cleaners at the Capitol, as he speaks during a rally to protest what they describe as poverty pay, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/37128a35-Sanders-DC-Workers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bcf89c92-Spain-Dance-Festival-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__6_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo dancers wait backstage before taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid.Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bcf89c92-Spain-Dance-Festival-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/66feec26-Spain-Dance-Festival-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__11_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo Venezuelan dancer Yeifren Mata, left, and Spanish Julia Fernandez stretch backstage before taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/66feec26-Spain-Dance-Festival-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/82827cdc-Spain-Dance-Festival-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__14_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo, a pair of female dance shoes rest on a table backstage during the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/82827cdc-Spain-Dance-Festival-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/da356748-Spain-Dance-Festival-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__5_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo Spanish dancer Maria Garrido, left, congrats Alba Ibanez, also from Spain, after Ibanez won with her partner Luis Chavez, rear second right, the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/da356748-Spain-Dance-Festival-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/276ce06b-Spain-Dance-Festival-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__10_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo Uruguayan dancer Lucia Medina adjusts her hair style backstage before taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/276ce06b-Spain-Dance-Festival-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__9_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo Spanish dance couple Maria Garrido, second right, and David Martin, right, warm up backstage before taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__2_In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 photo US' dancers Elvis Collado, right, and Brianna Rios pose for a photo backstage after taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__1_In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 photo Spanish dancers Angel Llao, left, and Uruguayan Lucia Medina pose for a photo backstage after taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__12_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo US' dancer Elvis Collado buttonhooks his outfit backstage before taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__13_In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 photo dancers Alba Ibanez, right, and Luis Chavez, both from Spain, dress up backstage before taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples of from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Spain_Dance_Festival__15_In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 photo Spanish dancers Alba Ibanez, left, and Luis Chavez pose for a photo backstage after taking part in the World Salsa Master dance competition in Madrid. Ten dance couples from different countries around the world performed in front of an audience of around 2,000 people. Participants _ who wore bright, colorful outfits _ came from the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Venezuela. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Spain-Dance-Festival-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15